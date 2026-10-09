/New Friday OTT releases (October 9, 2026): Reporting Live, Animals, Take Charge of My Heart- 6 new titles coming on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

OTT releases this Friday bring a fresh batch of movies and shows to OTT platforms, with Parineeti Chopra’s investigative thriller Reporting Live, Ben Affleck’s crime thriller Animals, and Malayalam drama Eyes among the lineup.
Looking for something new to stream this festive weekend? This Friday, OTT platforms are filling their categories with a mix of high-stakes thrillers, crime stories, and dramas, with several new movies and shows making their streaming debut. Take a look.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is an investigative crime thriller that follows Parineeti Chopra as an ambitious young journalist and Deven Bhojani as her veteran cameraman. Together, they uncover a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket run by a powerful syndicate.
Where to watch: Netflix
Ben Affleck is set to star in a crime thriller, playing Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball. He lives a perfect life with his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington). Their lives are turned upside down when their young son is suddenly kidnapped for ransom.
Where to watch: Netflix
The second season of the adult animated comedy series follows Katherine, voiced by Eliza Coupe, a single mother trying to manage the chaotic, supernaturally active Undervale Hotel alongside her ghost brother Nathan (Will Forte), her two kids (Ben and Esther), and an immortal demon child named Abaddon (Jimmi Simpson).
Where to watch: SonyLIV
This is a Malayalam psychological crime thriller web series that follows police officer Tina Sebastian as she investigates a disturbing series of cases involving women who are stalked, harassed, and targeted by obsessive behaviour.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The survival shark thriller centers on five friends who go on a dream shark-diving vacation in Mexico but accidentally uncover hidden cartel cocaine on the ocean floor.
Where to watch: Netflix
This South Korean fantasy romantic comedy series revolves around Baek Ho-rang (Kim Young-kwang), a cold third-generation chaebol heir and executive at TS Resort, and Na Bo-bae (Chae Soo-bin), a lonely drama screenwriter who developed real electrical powers after being struck by lightning.