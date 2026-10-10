/Ryan Reynolds’ private messages reveal his blunt views on Justin Baldoni from Blake Lively’s legal case

The dispute surrounding It Ends With Us extended beyond the film’s release, drawing Ryan Reynolds into the controversy involving his wife, Blake Lively, and her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. Newly unsealed court documents have now brought private messages from Reynolds to light, revealing his strong criticism of Baldoni as Lively faced public backlash during the film’s release in August 2024.

What did the messages of Ryan Reynolds reveal about Justin Baldoni?

A latest Page Six report revealed private message exchanges between Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and author Colleen Hoover regarding the It Ends With Us actor and director, Justin Baldoni.

The Marvel star text stated, "It's amazing to me that you can have everybody involved with a production completely run away from a person who is obviously a predator and sociopath, and the narrative must first land on why a woman is the problem. The text was between the author and the actor on August 10, 2024.

He also expressed frustration with the way the situation was being discussed publicly and suggested that people involved with the production might eventually speak openly about their experiences. Hoover responded by sharing her concerns about the online reaction to Lively.

In another message sent on August 9, 2024, to his agent, Warren Zavala, Reynolds called Baldoni a "human rounding error". Another text from Ryan to Colleen revealed, "It's amazing to me how long people still go. But people are already coming forward, and soon enough someone is just gonna go on record."

Why was Blake Lively facing backlash?

Lively and Baldoni starred together in the 2024 film It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Hoover’s bestselling novel. Baldoni also directed the film. During its promotional campaign, Lively faced criticism over how she discussed the film, which centres on domestic violence, as well as accusations that she had used the press tour to promote her own business ventures. The tensions surrounding the film later became part of a wider legal dispute between the two stars.

What happened in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit?

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during production and alleging that a retaliatory campaign had been organised to damage her reputation. Justin Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a separate lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds and others.