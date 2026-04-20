/'I’ve never been...': Ryan Reynolds opens up about his wife Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds has finally broken his silence on the ongoing legal battle between his wife, Blake Lively, and her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. The Hollywood actor, during an interview, revealed how the controversy has impacted his family.

Reynolds speaks about the legal battle

During his appearance on Today’s Sunday Sitdown Live, Reynolds revealed that he fully supports his wife, but chose not to speak about the legal details. When host Willie Geist asked how his family was dealing with the public speculation amid the ongoing case, he said, "You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life."

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The Deadpool star also showered praise on his wife and shared that he admires her strength and character. "Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife," he said. "People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do."

About the legal battle

Lively and Baldoni's legal battle dates back to 2024 after the actress filed a lawsuit accusing him of harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign during the filming of It Ends With Us. In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit, denying the allegations.

As per the latest update on the case, earlier this month, a US federal judge dismissed several of Lively’s allegations, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy, citing insufficient legal grounds.



With this, only three key allegations were allowed to proceed, which are breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation. It is scheduled to be heard in a New York civil trial on May 18.

Reynolds stands with his wife