/$8 million too much: Justin Baldoni wants judge to deny or reduce Blake Lively’s legal fee request

Days after Blake Lively knocked on the doors of the court against Justin Baldoni for legal fees, the It Ends With Us actor has reportedly asked the judge to deny or "substantially reduce" the actress's demand for the whopping $8 million legal fee request.

On June 30, the Gossip Girl star asked a judge for $8,035,040.88 in attorneys' fees and litigation costs after the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against the actress.

Justin Baldoni request to Judge to deny or ‘substantially reduce’

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In a new update, reported by PEOPLE, Baldoni has filed a new request alongside Wayfarer Studios over the costs that Lively is demanding.

In a filing submitted on Monday, July 13, they have described the actresses' request as “anything but a typical fee motion,” arguing that her attorneys charged “excessive” hourly rates.

They have asked the court to either deny or “substantially reduce” the fees.

In the recent filing, they have claimed that Blake's team of attorneys was overstaffed, saying there were, ‘’multiple attorneys at hearings, excessive internal conferencing, and 7,070.20 billable hours billed by 82 timekeepers, which, according to the filing, is about 20 times what courts have previously approved in comparable high-profile defamation cases,'' as reported by PEOPLE.