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$8 million too much: Justin Baldoni wants judge to deny or reduce Blake Lively’s legal fee request

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:30 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 09:44 IST
$8 million too much: Justin Baldoni wants judge to deny or reduce Blake Lively’s legal fee request

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Photograph: (Instagram)

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In June, Blake Lively revealed that she wants $8 million as a legal fee from Justin Baldoni. This was the money that she incurred during her much-publicised legal case with her It Ends with Us co-star. 

Days after Blake Lively knocked on the doors of the court against Justin Baldoni for legal fees, the It Ends With Us actor has reportedly asked the judge to deny or "substantially reduce" the actress's demand for the whopping $8 million legal fee request.

On June 30, the Gossip Girl star asked a judge for $8,035,040.88 in attorneys' fees and litigation costs after the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against the actress.

Justin Baldoni request to Judge to deny or ‘substantially reduce’

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In a new update, reported by PEOPLE, Baldoni has filed a new request alongside Wayfarer Studios over the costs that Lively is demanding.

In a filing submitted on Monday, July 13, they have described the actresses' request as “anything but a typical fee motion,” arguing that her attorneys charged “excessive” hourly rates.

They have asked the court to either deny or “substantially reduce” the fees.

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In the recent filing, they have claimed that Blake's team of attorneys was overstaffed, saying there were, ‘’multiple attorneys at hearings, excessive internal conferencing, and 7,070.20 billable hours billed by 82 timekeepers, which, according to the filing, is about 20 times what courts have previously approved in comparable high-profile defamation cases,'' as reported by PEOPLE.

In the recent filing, Baldoni referenced a similar fee request from The New York Times, but noted that the Times only sought $181,622.70 in attorneys’ fees, which, in comparison to Lively’s, is a much smaller amount.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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