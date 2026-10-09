/'Do not stop it altogether': SC asks Centre to review Delhi Metro curbs ahead of Oct 10 protests

The Supreme Court on Friday (Oct 09) directed the Centre not to completely suspend train services to Delhi or shut Delhi Metro stations ahead of the October 10 protests announced by the CJP and opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing petitions filed by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby and others challenging the restrictions.

The court expressed concern over the impact on students, employees, senior citizens and other commuters travelling from Gurugram, Greater Noida and other parts of the NCR. It said authorities could regulate movement to maintain public order but should avoid measures that bring transport services to a complete halt.

"Everybody does not have a car… You cannot bring everything to a halt and leave people without any transport facility," Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

The bench clarified that its concern was not about the protesters but about people who travel to Delhi for their livelihoods.

"Our concern isn't with respect to protesters, but is about commuters from NCR who come to Delhi for livelihood," the court said.

"One should not use a hammer to kill a fly," the Supreme Court observed while questioning the restrictions.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that the notice proposed closing several metro station gates from 9 pm on Friday until further orders. He said reducing train frequency could help regulate movement, but shutting down services completely would be an extreme step.

"Regulate movements of trains, but don't stop it altogether," Justice Bagchi said.

The Solicitor General rejected the petitioners' suggestion that authorities had effectively shut down the entire city. He said the restrictions were proportionate to the security situation, citing violence that followed the CJP protesters' attempt to march towards Parliament on July 20.

He also said the internet shutdown was limited to certain sensitive areas and would be reviewed based on security inputs.

Delhi Police proposes curbs at 57 metro stations

The court's observations came after Delhi Police asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 stations ahead of the planned protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district.

In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, also proposed reducing train frequency at the identified stations, citing the risk of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive locations.