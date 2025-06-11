/Katie Zacharia likely to succeed Karoline Leavitt as Trump's White House press secretary

US President Donald Trump has offered conservative commentator Katie Zacharia the position of White House press secretary, an administration official told news agency AFP on Friday. However, it remains unclear whether Zacharia has accepted the offer. The official confirmed that Zacharia, a lawyer and communications adviser to Trump's media company, had been offered the high-profile role, which is among the most visible communications positions in the US government. If she accepts the position, Zacharia would succeed Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August after becoming one of the most recognizable public faces of Trump's second administration.

Who is Katie Zacharia?

Zacharia currently serves as a senior communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, the company that operates the president's Truth Social platform, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is also a familiar face on conservative television networks, including Fox News and Newsmax, where she regularly comments on political and current affairs issues.

Earlier this year, Zacharia briefly served as a spokeswoman for former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She joined the Department of Homeland Security earlier in the year but left after approximately two months, according to her LinkedIn profile. Based in California, Zacharia has also worked with Fix California, a conservative advocacy organization founded by Richard Grenell, a longtime Trump ally who has served as one of the president's special envoys. According to CNBC, Zacharia serves as the organization's general counsel. Fix California seeks to advance conservative political causes in the traditionally Democratic-leaning state. Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University's law school and began her career in Republican politics. CNN reported that she worked as an intern for the Republican National Committee in 2006.

Trump consulted allies before making an offer

The New York Times first reported Zacharia's selection on Friday, citing two people familiar with the decision. According to CNN, Trump consulted several allies and advisers before offering her the position. Those consulted reportedly included Leavitt, who previously served as his press secretary during the 2024 presidential campaign. The White House press secretary plays a central role in communicating the administration's policies and positions to the public. The job involves conducting regular briefings with journalists, answering questions about government decisions and defending the president's policies against criticism. The position also serves as a key link between the president and the national and international media.

Karoline Leavitt's departure and next move

Leavitt became White House press secretary when Trump returned to the presidency in January 2025. At 27, she became the youngest person ever to hold the position. A staunch Trump supporter, Leavitt had previously served as press secretary for his 2024 presidential campaign and emerged as a prominent defender of his administration during White House briefings.