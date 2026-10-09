/IND vs WI: West Indies set record for highest successful run chase in T20Is against India

Captain Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 off 45 balls and Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 84 helped West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). Romario Shepherd also played a key role with an unbeaten 34 off 13 balls as the visitors chased down 250 to level the five-match series 1-1.

Batting first, India posted a massive 249/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson’s 82 off 41 balls and useful contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma. However, West Indies reached 252/4 in just 18.3 overs to complete their highest successful chase in T20I cricket.

India made a strong start with the ball as Mayank Yadav dismissed Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off consecutive deliveries in the opening over. Rovman Powell then joined Hope to rebuild the innings before Mayank dismissed Powell for 24 off 13 balls.

Rutherford came in and immediately attacked the Indian bowlers, smashing 84 off 37 deliveries, including seven fours and seven sixes. Hope also maintained the scoring rate, reaching his half-century in just 24 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav ended Rutherford’s innings in the 15th over, but Shepherd joined Hope and continued the attacking intent. The pair scored 24 runs off the 17th over, leaving West Indies in a strong position.

Hope eventually sealed the victory with two sixes off Axar Patel in the 19th over, completing his second T20I century in just 45 balls. His innings included six fours and nine sixes.

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Mayank was India’s best bowler, taking three wickets for 36 runs. Kuldeep claimed one wicket but conceded 53 runs, while Axar gave away 63 runs in 3.3 overs.