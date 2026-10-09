/Bangladesh named as Pakistan’s replacement for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan have pulled out of the 2026 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) requested a neutral venue for its matches due to rising tensions between the two countries. Bangladesh have replaced Pakistan in the six-team tournament, which will take place in Jalandhar and Mohali from Oct 27 to Nov 5.

The PHF had approached the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), asking it to move Pakistan’s matches away from India, however, India rejected the request and decided to host the tournament according to the original schedule. The PHF, meanwhile, maintained that the safety and dignity of its players remain its top priority.

Apart from hosts India, the tournament will feature Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea and Bangladesh.

Earlier reports suggested that Pakistan’s participation depended on government approval for the national team to travel to India. The PHF had also stated that its team was ready to play against any side affiliated with the International Hockey Federation (FIH), including India, at a neutral venue.

This is not the first time Pakistan have stayed away from a hockey tournament hosted by India. The country also skipped the Asia Cup, while its junior team withdrew from the 2025 Junior World Cup, with both events held in India.

Jalandhar’s Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium will host all league-stage matches, while the knockout games will take place at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. The schedule lists the semi-finals for Oct 4 and the final for Oct 5.