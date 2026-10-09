/Jewar airport in Noida to be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (October 9) announced that the Noida International Airport in Jewar will be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision comes as the state Cabinet marks Modi's completion of 25 years of continuous public service as the head of a government.

Announcing the decision, Yogi said the airport would become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and could eventually emerge as the country's biggest aviation hub.

"The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport (Jewar); this is set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and, in the future, the country's largest aviation hub," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Cabinet had approved a proposal to name the facility Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar.

UP Cabinet congratulates PM Modi on 25 years in public service

The Cabinet also passed a resolution congratulating Modi on completing 25 years as the head of a government. His journey began on October 7, 2001, when he took charge as Gujarat Chief Minister, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

"The Cabinet has resolved that October 7th marks a glorious chapter in the nation's history. The Council of Ministers of UP extends its heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on the completion of 25 years of continuous, dedicated service as the Head of Government," Yogi said.

He described the milestone as a moment of pride for Uttar Pradesh, noting that Modi represents the state as a Member of Parliament.

Yogi credits PM Modi's leadership for UP's development

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had entered a new phase of development under Modi's leadership, with the state focusing on its heritage alongside development.

"Under his leadership, India has established a new identity on the global stage while preserving its civilizational values; simultaneously, UP has entered a new era where heritage and development go hand in hand. The bond between PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh is deeply personal," he said.

The Chief Minister described the Prime Minister as a "Karmayogi" and credited his leadership with driving Uttar Pradesh's development and boosting the state's confidence.