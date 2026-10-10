/Dhurandhar: The Revenge album submitted for Grammy consideration; But what does it mean?

What made Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge more enjoyable was its music, whether it was 'Aari Aari' or 'Phir Se', every song has its own soul and energy.
Now it has been learnt that the movie has stepped into the international market as its album has been submitted for Grammy consideration.
T-Series and B62 Studios promoted the film's soundtrack for consideration across multiple categories at the prestigious awards ceremony, which honours the best in the world of music.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge album submitted for Grammy consideration
The news of Dhurandhar entering the international space was shared by T-Series and B62 Studios. Eight songs from the movie have been submitted for consideration in different categories.
Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the album has a song for every occasion, from the adrenaline-pumping ‘’Aari Aari'' to the soft and soulful ‘’Phir Se''. The National Award-winning composer has been credited for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
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Making the announcement in a joint post, Jio Studios wrote,''DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY®️ consideration. Thank you for all the love. Link in bio for more detail.''
The eight songs have been submitted in the following categories:
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Phir Se
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
Jaiye Sajana
Best Global Music Performance
Jaan Se Guzarte Hain
Best Global Music Performance
Kanhaiyya
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
Aari Aari
Best Rap Performance
Mann Atkeya - Destiny
Best Dance / Electronic Recording
Vaari Jaavan
Best Remixed Recording
Hum Pyaar Karne Wale
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Dhurandhar The Revenge - Shashwat Sachdev
The film stars powerhouse Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, and is directed by visionary Aditya Dhar.
What is the process of Grammy consideration?
Referred to as a For Your Consideration (FYC) campaign, the Grammy consideration is the process by which a song is submitted to the Recording Academy for review by its voting members. In simple terms, For Your Consideration means the makers have officially entered their songs into the Grammy race and are sharing posters to request the Grammy voters to listen to them. The voters then vote, and the songs with the most votes become the official nominees.