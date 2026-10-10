/Dhurandhar: The Revenge album submitted for Grammy consideration; But what does it mean?

What made Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge more enjoyable was its music, whether it was 'Aari Aari' or 'Phir Se', every song has its own soul and energy.

Now it has been learnt that the movie has stepped into the international market as its album has been submitted for Grammy consideration.

T-Series and B62 Studios promoted the film's soundtrack for consideration across multiple categories at the prestigious awards ceremony, which honours the best in the world of music.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge album submitted for Grammy consideration

The news of Dhurandhar entering the international space was shared by T-Series and B62 Studios. Eight songs from the movie have been submitted for consideration in different categories.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the album has a song for every occasion, from the adrenaline-pumping ‘’Aari Aari'' to the soft and soulful ‘’Phir Se''. The National Award-winning composer has been credited for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Making the announcement in a joint post, Jio Studios wrote,''DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY®️ consideration. Thank you for all the love. Link in bio for more detail.''

The eight songs have been submitted in the following categories:

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Phir Se

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

Jaiye Sajana

Best Global Music Performance

Jaan Se Guzarte Hain

Best Global Music Performance

Kanhaiyya

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Aari Aari

Best Rap Performance

Mann Atkeya - Destiny

Best Dance / Electronic Recording

Vaari Jaavan

Best Remixed Recording

Hum Pyaar Karne Wale

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Shashwat Sachdev

The film stars powerhouse Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, and is directed by visionary Aditya Dhar.

What is the process of Grammy consideration?