/J&K Government orders major police reshuffle, transfers 100 officers across UT

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a major reshuffle in the Police Department, transferring and posting 100 officers across the Union Territory with immediate effect. The order, issued by the Home Department under Government Order No. 499-Home of 2026, dated October 9, 2026, covers senior IPS officers, district police chiefs, CID officials, traffic and railway police, security establishments, training institutions and Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police battalions.

Danesh Rana, IPS (AGMUT: 1996), has been appointed Managing Director of the J&K Police Housing Corporation, relieving S.J.M. Gillani, IPS, of the additional charge.

Garib Dass, IPS, who was serving as Director of the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur, has been posted as ADG Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF. Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, IPS, will take over as Director of SKPA.

Abdul Jabbar, IPS, has been appointed IG Armed Police, Jammu, against an available vacancy, while Shahid Mehraj Rather, IPS, has been posted as IG Technical Services, J&K. Rather will continue to hold the additional charge of Director Police Telecommunications until further orders.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS, has been shifted from DIG CID Kashmir to DIG CID Headquarters, J&K. Shiv Kumar Sharma, IPS, will take over as DIG Railways, replacing Zahid Naseem Manhas, who has been posted as DIG Armed Police, Jammu.

Swarn Singh Kotwal, IPS, previously Director of the Special Security Force (SSF), has been appointed DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range. Hareesh H.P., IPS, will replace him as Director SSF.

Several district police establishments have been assigned new leadership under the order.

Sudhanshu Dhama, IPS, has been transferred from Ganderbal to Kupwara as SSP, replacing Syed Al Tahir Gillani. Harshal Rajesh Mahajan, IPS, who was serving as Additional SP Baramulla, will take charge as SSP Ganderbal.

Vaibhav Meena, IPS, has been appointed SSP Poonch in place of Shafket Hussain. Neha Jain, IPS, previously SP East Srinagar, will take over as SSP Sopore, replacing Iftkhar Talib.

Anna Sinha, IPS, has been posted as SSP Ramban, succeeding Arun Gupta. Sandeep Bhat, JKPS, will take over as SP Headquarters Jammu in place of Sinha.

Bisma Qazi, IPS, has been appointed SSP Traffic City Srinagar, replacing Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, who will command 23 JKAP IR. Vishnu Kumar, IPS, has been posted as SSP Technical CID Headquarters, replacing Qazi.

K.M. Priyanka, IPS, has been appointed SSP Traffic National Highway, replacing Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, who has been posted as Commandant of 13 JKAP.

Other district-level changes include the appointment of Tahir Saleem Khan, JKPS, as SSP Bandipora in place of Aijaz Ahmed Zargar; Irshad Hussain Rather, JKPS, as SSP Awantipora in place of Sajad Ahmad Shah; and Sajad Khaliq Bhat, JKPS, as SSP Handwara, replacing Tahir Saleem Khan.

Aijaz Ahmed Zargar has been posted as SSP A CID Headquarters, replacing Master Popsy, who will head Rural Traffic Jammu as SSP.

Musaadiq Majid Basu, JKPS, has been posted as SP East Srinagar, succeeding Neha Jain. Satish Kumar, IPS, will take charge as SSP Railways Jammu in place of Shailender Singh.

The reshuffle extends to railway policing, security arrangements and specialised investigation units.

Mohd. Yousuf, JKPS, previously SSP Security at the Civil Secretariat, has been posted as SSP Railways Kashmir, replacing Wasim Qadri. Qadri will take over as SSP Security Kashmir in place of Sajad Khaliq Bhat.

Sajad Khaliq Bhat has been shifted to Handwara, while Shoket Hussain, formerly SSP PCR Srinagar, has been posted as AIG Welfare at Police Headquarters, replacing Hareesh H.P.

Rohit Baskotra, JKPS, who was serving as SSP SSG, has been appointed AIG Personnel at Police Headquarters. Raj Paul Singh, JKPS, has been posted as Deputy Director SSG in Baskotra’s place.

Mubashir Rasool, JKPS, previously Additional SP CID Headquarters, will take over as SP Enforcement, replacing Dr. S.D. Choudhary. Choudhary has been appointed Commandant of 12 JKAP, while Mushim Ahmad, previously Commandant of 22 JKAP IR, has been posted as AIG Technical at Police Headquarters.

Mohd. Anwar-ul-Haq, JKPS, has been posted as Staff Officer to IG Crime against an available vacancy. Anand Kumar Mishra, IPS, has been appointed SSP Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), replacing Anwar-ul-Haq.

Iftkhar Talib, JKPS, has been posted as SP SIA Headquarters against an available vacancy. Arun Gupta, JKPS, will take over as SSP SS CID Headquarters, replacing Musadiq Majid Basu.

A substantial portion of the order concerns command appointments in JKAP battalions and other operational formations.

Sanjay Kumar Kotwal, IPS, has been appointed Commandant of 18 JKAP IR, replacing Raj Singh Gouria. Gouria has been posted as SSP Security VIP (Technical).

Ramesh Chander Kotwal, JKPS, will take over as SSP Railways Katra, replacing Sanjay Kumar Kotwal. Sukhdev Raj, JKPS, has been posted as Commandant of 12 JKAP IR in place of Khalil Ahmad Poswal, who will head SSP Headquarters CID.

Girdhari Lal, JKPS, has been appointed Commandant of 8 JKAP, replacing Suram Singh, who has been posted as Deputy Director SKPA Udhampur.

Sanjay Rana, JKPS, has been appointed Commandant of 11 JKAP IR against an available vacancy. Sanjay Sharma, JKPS, will command 7 JKAP Security, replacing Rana.

Arshi Aadil, IPS, has been appointed Commandant of 1 JKAP Women, replacing Ramesh Chander Kotwal, while Shafket Hussain, JKPS, has been posted as Commandant of 2 JKAP Women.

Tikam Singh Verma, IPS, will command 16 JKAP IR, replacing Sukhdev Raj. Sajad Ahmad Shah, JKPS, has been appointed Commandant of 17 JKAP IR.

Farooq Qesor Malik, JKPS, has been posted as Commandant of 22 JKAP IR, replacing Mushim Ahmad. Other battalion-level appointments include Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, IPS, as Commandant of 3 JKAP Security; Dr. S.D. Choudhary as Commandant of 12 JKAP; and Tariq Mehmood, JKPS, as Deputy Commandant of 2 JKAP Women.

Rameez Rashid Bhat, JKPS, has been posted as Deputy Commandant of 23 JKAP IR, while Owaise Rashid, JKPS, will take over as Deputy Commandant of 6 JKAP IR, replacing Ashiq Hussain Tak.

Additional appointments include Gawhar Ahmed Khan as Deputy Commandant of 20 JKAP IR, Mohd. Shafi Sheikh as Deputy Commandant of 4 JKAP IR, Raies Ahmed Mir as Deputy Commandant of 9 JKAP IR, and Shabir Ahmad Khan as Deputy Commandant of 10 JKAP IR.

In Jammu division, Baljit Singh, JKPS, has been appointed SP North Jammu, replacing Vivek Shekhar Sharma, who will move as Additional SP Bhaderwah in place of Vinod Kumar.

Nikhil Rasgotra, JKPS, has been posted as Additional SP Nowshera, replacing Baljit Singh.

Vaseem Mehmood, JKPS, will take over as Additional SP Rajouri in place of Bikram Kumar, who has been appointed Vice Principal of the Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI), Vijaypur.

Pardeep Kumar, JKPS, has been posted as Additional SP Samba, replacing Garu Ram, who will become Deputy Commandant of 1 JKAP Border. Pardeep Singh, JKPS, has been appointed Deputy Commandant of 8 JKAP IR, while Mohd. Shafiq, JKPS, will take over as Additional SP Kishtwar.

Arvinder Singh Kotwal, JKPS, has been posted as Staff Officer to DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, replacing Sanjay Sharma, who has been assigned command of 7 JKAP Security.

Shivender Singh Jamwal, JKPS, has been appointed Additional SP Udhampur, replacing Sandeep Bhat. Vivek Shekhar Sharma will take charge as Additional SP Bhaderwah.

Fahad Tak, JKPS, has been posted as Additional SP Baramulla and will also hold the additional charge of Additional SP Operations Baramulla. Hamid Ali Banday, JKPS, has been appointed Additional SP Operations Poonch, while Dr. Ajay Sharma, JKPS, has been posted as Deputy Commandant of 2 JKAP Border.

Other assignments include Nissar Ahmad Darzi as Additional SP Ganderbal, Abdul Maajid Magray as Additional SP Shopian, Sajjad Sarwer as Additional SP CID CI Jammu, Suresh Kumar Sharma as Additional SP SB CID Jammu and Ab. Raqeeb Malik as Additional SP CID Headquarters.

The order also makes changes in police training institutions and specialised units.

Mohd. Yaseen Kichloo, IPS, has been appointed Principal of the State Training Centre at Talwara, while Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, JKPS, has been posted as Director of the Counter Insurgency Training Centre (CTC), Lethpora. Shailender Singh, JKPS, will take over as Director CD and SDRF Kashmir in place of Mir.

Vinod Kumar, JKPS, has been appointed Deputy Director SKPA Udhampur, while Suram Singh has also been posted as Deputy Director at the academy.

Syed Yasir Qadri, JKPS, will take over as Vice Principal of CTC Lethpora, replacing Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, who has been posted as Deputy Commandant of 2 JKAP Border.

Zahoor Ahmed Wani, JKPS, has been posted as SP PTWS Srinagar, while Ayaz Ahmad Sheikh, JKPS, will take charge as SP SCW Kashmir.

Mashkoor Ahmed Zargar, JKPS, has been appointed SP South Srinagar, replacing Shabir Ahmad Khan, who will move as Deputy Commandant of 10 JKAP IR.

Varun Jandial, JKPS, has been posted as SP South Jammu, replacing Vaibhav Meena.

The order also assigns several officers to available vacancies in the CID, security formations, operational units and armed police battalions.