/Delhi protest: Metro curbs, train cancellations, traffic diversions as protesters seek CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Delhi has stepped up security ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, with restrictions and service disruptions expected to affect commuters, businesses and residents across parts of the national capital.

The security measures include a temporary mobile internet suspension in a designated area, restricted access to several Delhi Metro stations, train cancellations, traffic diversions and precautionary advisories for commercial establishments. The demonstration, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups, is seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has also separately protested against the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that it has failed to ensure free and fair elections.

Delhi Police denies permission for protest

Delhi Police has denied permission for Saturday's proposed demonstration, citing the late submission of the application and alleged violations during an earlier protest. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), deployed additional personnel and restricted access to several sensitive locations. Security arrangements include barricades around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and other important areas, with checks intended to prevent unauthorised gatherings and manage crowds near high-security establishments.

Election Commission headquarters fortified

Security has been strengthened around theElection Commission of India headquarters on Ashoka Road. A bus has been positioned near the Sansad Marg–Ashoka Road roundabout to block access along the road towards the ECI office. Barricades have also been erected outside the headquarters, with security personnel deployed in large numbers.

Authorities are monitoring the surrounding areas as preparations continue for the proposed demonstration.

Mobile internet suspended for 24 hours

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path area in New Delhi. The suspension began at 10 pm on Friday and is scheduled to remain in force until 10 pm on Saturday. Officials cited public security concerns and invoked the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024. The order applies specifically to mobile internet services within the notified area.

45 Delhi metro stations face entry and exit restrictions

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised its earlier plan to close 57 metro stations after the Supreme Court intervened on Friday. The court directed the Centre and Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of the proposed protest. It emphasised that security arrangements should not completely shut down public transport or cause widespread inconvenience to ordinary commuters.

Under the revised advisory, entry and exit gates at 45 designated metro stations are scheduled to remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10. Security agencies will assess the situation before deciding whether further restrictions are necessary. The affected stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House and Barakhamba Road, among others. Interchange facilities will remain operational at the affected stations, except at New Delhi station. Passengers will not be able to enter or exit through the affected stations during the specified period. Commuters have been advised to check the latest DMRC announcements before travelling.

Delhi Traffic police warns of diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions across the capital on Saturday as security arrangements intensify around the planned CJP protest. Depending on the situation, diversions could begin at 6 am and affect Dhaula Kuan, Mandi House, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road, Patel Chowk and Sansad Marg. People travelling to railway stations, bus terminals and the airport have been advised to allow additional travel time and avoid unnecessary journeys. Traffic restrictions may be revised depending on crowd movement and the prevailing security situation.

254 trains cancelled on Saturday

Railway services are also expected to be affected, with 254 trains reportedly cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. The cancellations include 75 Mail and Express trains and 179 local trains. Services connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Meerut, Panipat and Kurukshetra are among those affected. According to an earlier Hindustan Times report, the affected services include the Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Tejas Rajdhani Express, Magadh Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express and Shaan-e-Bhopal Express. Security arrangements also include checks at Delhi's entry points and restrictions in sensitive areas. Passengers should verify their train's status with the relevant railway authorities before leaving for the station.

Connaught place businesses advised to remain shut

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised shops, offices, restaurants and other commercial establishments in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure. In a circular issued on Friday, NDTA president Atul Bhargava urged business owners and occupants to remain vigilant and cooperate with the advisory to reduce the risk of property damage and injuries during the anticipated demonstrations. Connaught Place and neighbouring areas could experience heightened security checks and movement restrictions. Jantar Mantar, a prominent protest venue in the capital, is also under increased security surveillance.

Liquor shops to remain closed on October 10

Retail liquor outlets across Delhi are scheduled to remain closed on Saturday under a two-day dry-day order issued by the Delhi Excise Department amid the security arrangements. Residents and visitors should check local notifications for details about the closure and any related restrictions.

Section 163 restrictions remain in force

Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in designated sensitive areas. The provision empowers authorities to issue urgent orders to address potential threats to public safety and maintain public order. Barricades have been installed and access to roads around Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street has been restricted. The measures are intended to prevent unauthorised gatherings and regulate crowd movement near important government establishments.

Police register 27 FIRs over seven days of protests

According to news agency ANI, law enforcement agencies have registered 27 First Information Reports (FIRs) over a seven-day period of protests targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police have invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to joint criminal liability, disobedience of public orders, obstruction of public servants and the use of force against officials. Section 3(5) of the BNS, which concerns joint criminal liability when multiple people act with a common intention, was invoked in 22 of the 27 FIRs. Section 223(a), concerning disobedience of an order issued by a public servant, appeared in 18 FIRs.

Section 221, which deals with obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, was cited in 17 FIRs. Section 132, covering assault or criminal force intended to deter a public servant from performing official duties, was also invoked in 17 FIRs. Police additionally invoked Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in nine FIRs. Other provisions cited in individual cases included offences relating to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and assault.

What Delhi residents should know