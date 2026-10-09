/Delhi protest showdown: Are citizens being caught in the political crossfire? | The Verdict

Delhi's Saturday showdown has divided citizens into two groups: those who support the protests and those who are completely against them.

India's national capital has turned into a fortress, with a massive security deployment, 57 metro stations facing a possible shutdown and borders sealed.

This raises a crucial question: Is this an undeclared emergency or a much-needed safety arrangement?

The Supreme Court has questioned the need to shut 57 metro stations, asking why authorities cannot simply reduce train frequency instead.

Over the last three days of opposition protests, visuals have emerged showing clashes between Delhi Police and the Gandhi siblings. These include an elbow blow by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against a woman police officer, a Congress worker removing a constable's cap and throwing it away, and police dragging Rahul Gandhi when he attempted to reach the Election Commission's office.

The Constitution of India gives citizens the right to protest as well as the right to defend themselves.

However, two important questions need answers.

The first is for the protesters. With everyone, from the INDIA bloc to CJP and content creators such as Dhruv Rathee, coming together to fight for citizens' rights, what about the rights of those whose lives are being disrupted by these protests?

If 57 metro stations shut down, how will ordinary citizens travel? What happens to people who depend on the metro to reach their workplaces and carry out their daily activities?

If protesters believe that tightening security amounts to an undeclared emergency, would they take responsibility if, God forbid, an untoward incident occurs? Would they stand up and accept responsibility?

The right to protest is important, but so are the rights of citizens who have to deal with the consequences of political demonstrations. Those leading the protests must also consider how their actions affect the public.

The second question is for the Election Commission. Why can't it clarify the issues properly and put the matter to rest once and for all?

Citizens need clarity and transparency. They do not deserve silence from an institution they look towards for answers on electoral matters. Instead of allowing the issue to escalate, the Election Commission should have communicated directly with voters and addressed their concerns.

The impact of Saturday's showdown will inevitably fall on ordinary citizens. Both sides need to understand that they cannot use the name of citizens to push their own agendas while overlooking the inconvenience and uncertainty people face.