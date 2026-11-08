Israel has not concluded its military campaign against Iran and could launch further action against Tehran, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday (Nov 8). He also issued a warning to Lebanon-based Hezbollah, saying the militant group would face severe consequences if it joined Iran in any renewed confrontation with Israel. Katz reiterated Israel's concerns over Iran's nuclear programme, accusing Tehran of attempting to revive its efforts to develop nuclear weapons. Iran has consistently denied seeking to acquire nuclear arms.

"Concerning Iran, the mission is still not complete. Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons — alongside other grave efforts that place the State of Israel in real danger," Katz said. His remarks come amid renewed threats by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly indicated that Israel could carry out fresh strikes against Iran in recent weeks.

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Netanyahu's Iran strategy and uncertainty over US support

Netanyahu has been pushing for further action against Iran, but questions remain over whether US President Donald Trump would back another military campaign. Trump, a close ally of the Israeli Prime Minister, has faced domestic political setbacks following the midterm elections. Israeli media outlet Channel 12 reported on Friday that Netanyahu and Israel's Mossad intelligence agency had attempted to carry out an operation against Iran shortly before Israel's October 27 election. However, the report said Washington learned about the plan and intervened to stop it. The confrontation between Israel and Iran has intensified since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. Hamas, which operates in Gaza, is backed by Iran. Israel subsequently launched a prolonged military campaign in Gaza and expanded its military operations across the region.

Netanyahu wants Trump to resume strikes: Report

The report comes as Washington and Tehran continue discussions on ending the conflict, with Qatar mediating between the two sides. N12 reported that Netanyahu has been urging US President Donald Trump to restart military strikes against Iran, while Trump prefers to allow more time for diplomatic efforts. The broadcaster said the two leaders spoke earlier this week in a conversation described by Israeli and American sources as “direct and forceful.”