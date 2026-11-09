/Dana White mix-up: Trump offered press job to wrong Dana White?

US President Donald Trump on Sunday told reporters that he was only kidding, though he thinks Dana is a very capable guy. According to CNN, White declined the offer and said that he would fly to Washington to meet Trump on Monday.

"I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea," Trump told reporters on the tarmac of his namesake airport in Florida.

The Press Secretary post had remained vacant since Katie Zacharia left on October 16, after less than a week on the job. President Trump announced Saturday on Truth Social that he had offered the White House press secretary job to UFC chief Dana White, and he asked White to bring six UFC fighters as "assistants." The post came after the midterms as Republicans lost control of the US Congress.

Dana White, the CEO of UFC, said, “I’m sure I’ll have more to talk about after that.” He added,“I’ve got a lot of jobs already.” Trump shook up his administration the day before by replacing his chief of staff after deep Republican losses in the midterm elections.

Dana White mix-up

Online speculation soon took off. According to White House insiders, as quoted by MMA writer Ryan Harkness, before her departure as chief of staff, Susie Wiles recommended Dana W. White for the position of Trump's third Press Secretary. Dana was a former chief spokesperson for the Pentagon. She also served as the press secretary for the Republican Conference of the US House of Representatives and writes columns in The Wall Street Journal. Soon after Trump fired Wiles and posted about his friend instead.