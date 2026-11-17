Quad group leaders, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takiachi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to conduct their first meeting in the Philippines capital, Manila, on Tuesday. The meeting comes two days before US President Donald Trump is due to sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were scheduled to convene in the afternoon. It is Trump's first Quad summit since returning to office in January 2025. The last leaders' meeting was in Wilmington, Delaware, in September 2024, under then-President Joe Biden. Modi and Trump are also meeting each other for the first time in nearly five months.
The leaders were expected to focus on maritime security, critical minerals, supply-chain diversification and emerging technologies, with China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific as the backdrop. Holding the summit in Manila, rather than in a member country, is a departure from the usual practice. The Philippines has had a difficult relationship with China in recent years.
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Trump is due to meet Xi on Thursday, November 19, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, and then hold a three-way meeting with Xi and Putin. Global issues, including nuclear arms control, are expected on the agenda.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the Quad is not "anti-China". The timing seems significant, but it remains unclear whether it's about strengthening Washington's position or sending a message to Beijing. Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. Reports said protests were expected in the city during the visit.