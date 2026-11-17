US President Donald Trump on Monday publicly acknowledged the internal division within his cabinet over China policy. Speaking from the South Lawn, Trump said that two of his cabinet secretaries held polarising views on how to deal with China. He said that none of them was wrong, and added that he was not looking to make moves that “insult” China. This comes amid the Nvidia scandal involving Singapore-based China-linked firm Megaspeed and the affair between former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is allegedly a Chinese spy.

“One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China,” said Trump, acknowledging that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are at odds with each other. “Both are acceptable, but they’re different views.”

Back on Friday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had publicly targeted US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over his failure to sanction Megaspeed. Trump has sided with the Treasury Secretary before leaving for China as his administration issued the restrictions on China’s remote access to US chips that Bessent had pushed and Lutnick had resisted. But suggested that Lutnick was doing a good job and the delay in China restrictions was not to upset President Xi Jinping.

According to a report from the NYT, the division is between China hawks like Bessent, Rubio, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and much of the National Security Council staff, and on the other hand is Howard Lutnick. Trump has oscillated between two camps over time depending on the day and advisers

Trump will be participating in a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting comes just after the Nvidia scandal and a Midterm defeat. China has already denied the espionage allegations, and Trump, for his part, has also pushed back against the trope of a Chinese woman being a spy.

“I don’t know that she is a spy,” he told reporters. “Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy.”

The new rule issued by the US Commerce Department mandates that data centres outside the United States get a government license before selling significant computing power to firms with headquarters in China, Russia, Iran and a small group of other high-risk countries, a loop that has