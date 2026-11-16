/‘Trump Strait’ to ‘father of IVF’: 10 bizarre claims and remarks by Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly joked about seeking a third term at the White House, even though the US Constitution traditionally does not allow it.

“I don’t know who is going to be your next president and I think the law said, I’m not 100% sure, but I think the law says I’m not allowed to run again,” said Trump.

“Well, the one thing is different: they cheated us on the second one because we won it three times. So I think I have the right to run again,” Trump said, laughing.

But Trump and Vance can pull off a Putin-Medvedev. The law says no person can be elected more than two terms, but it does not mention serving more than two terms. Vance can run as President, and Trump can be Vice President; if they win, Vance can resign, and Trump can take over. But this is a constitutional loophole that is under debate.