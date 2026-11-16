/‘Trump Strait’ to ‘father of IVF’: 10 bizarre claims and remarks by Donald Trump

From claiming Spain is part of BRICS to calling himself the father of IVF, here are 10 of Donald Trump's most controversial claims and remarks.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly joked about seeking a third term at the White House, even though the US Constitution traditionally does not allow it.
“I don’t know who is going to be your next president and I think the law said, I’m not 100% sure, but I think the law says I’m not allowed to run again,” said Trump.
“Well, the one thing is different: they cheated us on the second one because we won it three times. So I think I have the right to run again,” Trump said, laughing.
But Trump and Vance can pull off a Putin-Medvedev. The law says no person can be elected more than two terms, but it does not mention serving more than two terms. Vance can run as President, and Trump can be Vice President; if they win, Vance can resign, and Trump can take over. But this is a constitutional loophole that is under debate.
Speaking to an all-female audience during a town hall event in late 2024, Trump referred to himself as the "father of IVF" in vitro fertilisation while attempting to address concerns over reproductive healthcare access.
During an interview with a reporter, Trump claimed that Spain is in BRICS. The reporter was asking him about how NATO nations like Spain were not spending enough on their defence. Trump started by saying, “Spain is very low,” referring to its defence expenditures, but he quickly veered into speaking about BRICS.
“They’re a BRICS nation, Spain. Do you know what a BRICS nation is? You’ll figure it out.”
Back in September, US President Donald Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz, reasserting that the waterway is under Washington’s control.
“Now that we have it under USA control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???”
Back in 2006, Trump was recorded speaking to Bush on a bus while they were waiting for a cameo on the soap “Days of Our Lives”. Both of them were wired.
Trump was saying, "And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything... Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."
Though he later apologised and referred to the conversation as “locker room banter”, a month before the 2016 election.
Later, during a deposition in E. Jean Carroll's civil defamation and battery lawsuit, Trump was asked if he believes it was true. He said, “Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately.” When asked if he considers himself a star, he said, “You can say that.”
At multiple 2024 campaign events, Trump asserted without evidence that children were going to public schools and returning home days later after undergoing gender-affirming surgical operations arranged by school staff without parental consent.
In his second term in office, he praised his own stance on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives, tax cuts and trade tariffs. But accused the Biden administration of spending $8 million dollars to make “mice transgender”.
Over his political career, Trump has taken a conservative stance on climate change, which is typical of the global right. However, Trump has made some bizarre comments on climate change. In 2012, Trump made a post on Twitter claiming, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive” and that wind turbines create "bird cemeteries" and cause energy costs to skyrocket. And in a separate instance, he claimed that offshore windmills are driving whales crazy.
Celebrating the end of New York City's congestion pricing on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan and all of New York is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”
Following a January 2025 midair collision between an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter in Washington, D.C., Trump attributed the tragedy to federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring initiatives without providing evidence.
"I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary, you remember that only the highest aptitude they have to be the highest intellect and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers”, he said.
During his first term, against the backdrop of Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump wrote on Twitter that he had the absolute right to pardon himself.
"The full post read: "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?"