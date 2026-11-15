/China found a backdoor: How it got Nvidia's AI chips without buying them directly

Chinese firms bypassed US chip bans by renting cloud computing power in Southeast Asia and smuggling hardware through shell companies. The Megaspeed scandal exposed how up to 40 per cent of sales reached Chinese buyers.
US export controls restrict where physical semiconductor hardware is shipped, but they do not regulate who remotely accesses computing power. Chinese artificial intelligence giants exploited this legal gap by renting top-tier Nvidia clusters online from overseas data centres.
Intermediary firms based in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand legally imported billions of dollars worth of restricted Nvidia servers. These regional hubs then rented high-performance computing capacity directly to Chinese tech firms and startups.
To bypass severe network bandwidth bottlenecks when training massive artificial intelligence models, Chinese engineers flew directly to Southeast Asia. They trained their algorithms on local Nvidia clusters and carried physical hard drives filled with weights back to China.
According to investigations by The Wall Street Journal and BBC News, Singaporean firm Megaspeed restructured its ownership to sidestep US sanctions. Leveraging high-level executive ties, the firm secured preferred Nvidia Cloud Partner status to supply Chinese buyers.
Short-seller Kalpa Research revealed that Nvidia booked sales based on a buyer's billing headquarters in Singapore rather than the final destination. This practice obscured the reality that up to 40 per cent of its data centre business linked directly to Chinese beneficiaries.
Investigators in Johor found massive rows of high-end Nvidia server racks sitting uninstalled in original shipping crates. Networks falsified export paperwork, stripped manufacturer labels, and re-routed hardware through third-party hubs directly into data centres in Shanghai.
Despite federal oversight and tightening export rules, shifting enforcement loopholes have allowed Chinese firms to continuously acquire restricted hardware. This multi-layered workaround of cloud rentals and physical smuggling remains a defining challenge for global trade policy.