/Rajinikanth grooves at nephew Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding in Greece | Watch

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. Superstar Rajinikanth also marked his presence, joining family members and close friends of the couple on their special day. What grabbed the attention of netizens was a video featuring the veteran actor showing off his moves on the dance floor at his nephew's wedding festivities. Several clips from the celebrations went viral, with netizens praising the superstar’s rarely seen side at a public event.

Rajinikanth grooves at Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding celebration

A day after Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding celebrations, several clips of superstar Rajinikanth enjoying the festivities in Greece went viral on social media. The actor turned heads with his dance moves at his nephew’s wedding, letting loose to “Manasilaayo,” the title track from his 2024 film, Vettaiyan, composed by Anirudh himself.

In the viral clip, the actor kept his look simple yet chic for the wedding celebrations, opting for a classic black tuxedo. In a wedding photo shared by Anirudh on Instagram, Rajinikanth wore a white dhoti with an off-white shirt, keeping his look minimal yet traditional for the family occasion.

The Jailer 2 actor was joined by his longtime friend, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who came with his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

About Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran

Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026, surrounded by close family members and guests. The celebrations began with a traditional engagement ceremony on November 10. The music composer later shared the couple’s first wedding photograph on Instagram, captioning it: “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11.”

For their big day, Anirudh opted for an ivory embroidered kurta paired with a matching veshti and a long jacket, while Kavya wore a blush-pink embellished lehenga with statement jewellery.

Following the wedding ceremony, the couple are set to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, with prominent personalities from politics, cinema and business expected to attend. Invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, among others.

On the work front, Kavya Maran is a 34-year-old businesswoman and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Maran. She serves as the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group.