/S Korea to inspect glasses worn by exam aspirants as topper admits AI-assisted cheating | Gravitas

Imagine going to an exam centre and having your pair of glasses inspected. Well, this is what awaits more than half a million students in South Korea on Thursday, when they will appear for the national college entrance exam.

But what's behind this rather unusual move?

The answer lies in an AI cheating scandal that has sent shockwaves across the country.

This is about a 34-year-old man who topped the country's exam for aspiring tax accountants earlier this year.

In the first round of this exam, he secured 397.5 out of 400 marks, answering only one out of 160 questions incorrectly.

While he initially denied allegations of any foul play, he has now admitted to cheating using AI.

The student claimed to have used a hidden micro camera to photograph the questions and then sent those images to a generative AI tool, which provided him the correct answers.

As concerns grow that AI and smart devices are making fraud harder to detect, authorities in South Korea are scrambling to prevent cheating.

Chairing a meeting in this regard, the South Korean prime minister announced the formation of an emergency team to prepare measures to safeguard the college entrance exam.

She also urged officials to develop AI-based detection technology.

But how does South Korea aim to prevent cheating in the upcoming exam?

One specially trained supervisor will be deployed at each of the one thousand three hundred test sites nationwide to detect AI-powered smart glasses.

The proctors have also been asked to watch for suspicious movements of students, involving their sleeves, collars and buttons.

The government is also mulling the possibility of shutting down WiFi at the test sites.

This is not all.

Anyone caught using a smart device during exams will have this year's results invalidated and would also be barred from sitting for exams next year.

In wake of the cheating scandal, the South Korean government will launch a sweeping audit of all 528 national certification exams held this year.