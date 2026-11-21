Bitcoin fell to about $57,800 on November 21, its lowest level in two years, according to CoinGecko. It fell more than 7% in the last 24 hours and more than 14% over the week. The steep sell-off was triggered by Wall Street, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq wiped out its entire gain for the year on Friday and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones slid into correction. According to a portfolio manager at Coinshare, this was “comparable to the tariff-driven sell-off in March 2025.” This drop has erased the gains from its late-summer and post-election surge.
Bitcoin's rebound was short-lived after the midterm results in early November. Bitcoin was trading near $77,500 before voters went to the polls on November 3. Immediately following the November 3, 2026, US midterm elections, Bitcoin briefly rallied to a peak near $81,196. It fell to an intraday low of about $75,630 on November 4, after Democrats won control of Congress, amid concern that the result could slow new crypto legislation. It quickly recovered, climbing above $80,000 and briefly topping $81,000. The gains did not last. A hotter-than-expected October inflation and looming interest rate hike reading pushed Bitcoin below $74,000, and it had slipped under $73,000 by November 11,
The pullback arrives as analysts debate whether the post-election period will follow history. Bitcoin rose 24.5% in the 12 months after the 2014 midterms, 44.9% after 2018 and 92.3% after 2022. Past bottoms came 13 to 71 days after those elections. Some analysts caution that this cycle differs: Bitcoin hit a low near $57,700 in July, months before the vote.
Short-lived rally after Trump re-election
The slump contrasts with the hopes that accompanied Trump's return to the White House. Bitcoin hit a then-record of about $109,000 around his January 2025 inauguration and reached an all-time high of $126,306 in October 2025, fueled by promises of crypto-friendly regulation, institutional adoption, and plans for a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. It then fell back, trading near $89,400 on the first anniversary of his inauguration, down about 18% from the Inauguration Day price, according to OANDA. A tariff shock on October 10, just after hitting the peak on October 6, shocked the global market. Further heavy futures liquidations triggered a steep slide that dragged Bitcoin down to around $60,000 by early February 2026. As of now, Bitcoin is firmly in a bear market and has been there for over a year. It has been more than 410+ days since its October 6, 2025 peak; this downturn is the longest peak-to-trough bear market in Bitcoin's history.