Bitcoin fell to about $57,800 on November 21, its lowest level in two years, according to CoinGecko. It fell more than 7% in the last 24 hours and more than 14% over the week. The steep sell-off was triggered by Wall Street, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq wiped out its entire gain for the year on Friday and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones slid into correction. According to a portfolio manager at Coinshare, this was “comparable to the tariff-driven sell-off in March 2025.” This drop has erased the gains from its late-summer and post-election surge.

Bitcoin's rebound was short-lived after the midterm results in early November. Bitcoin was trading near $77,500 before voters went to the polls on November 3. Immediately following the November 3, 2026, US midterm elections, Bitcoin briefly rallied to a peak near $81,196. It fell to an intraday low of about $75,630 on November 4, after Democrats won control of Congress, amid concern that the result could slow new crypto legislation. It quickly recovered, climbing above $80,000 and briefly topping $81,000. The gains did not last. A hotter-than-expected October inflation and looming interest rate hike reading pushed Bitcoin below $74,000, and it had slipped under $73,000 by November 11,

The pullback arrives as analysts debate whether the post-election period will follow history. Bitcoin rose 24.5% in the 12 months after the 2014 midterms, 44.9% after 2018 and 92.3% after 2022. Past bottoms came 13 to 71 days after those elections. Some analysts caution that this cycle differs: Bitcoin hit a low near $57,700 in July, months before the vote.

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