Since the October 7 terror attack, Israel has been fighting wars on multiple fronts, including Gaza, Lebanon, West Bank and Iran.

But a quieter crisis is deepening within its military.

Data has now revealed that the number of suicides has sharply escalated within IDF ranks.

According to Israeli daily Haaretz, 23 serving Israeli military personnel have died by suicide this year alone.

This is the highest number recorded in IDF since 2010, when 28 suicide deaths were reported.

This is not all.

The report added that at least 17 more soldiers died by suicide after being discharged from military service, thus taking the death toll to 40 in 2026.

According to official data, 73 soldiers have died to suicide since the October 7 terror attack.

However, the actual number of war-related suicides is likely to be much higher, as the military's figures include only personnel who died on duty.

But what is the reason for this crisis?

One of the key reasons is believed to be the severe psychological stress which soldiers go through following deaths in the war.

While IDF claims that every soldier can receive assistance from a mental health officer, the ground reality is stark.

According to reports, commanders in many cases pressurise soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder to report for duty.

Also, dozens of active soldiers were reportedly prevented by their commanders from seeking mental health treatment.

This is mostly attributed to severe manpower shortage or their outdated attitudes towards mental health.

Since October 7, 2023, thirty one thousand five hundred Israeli troops have been wounded.

According to Israel's defence ministry, 62% of them are receiving treatment for psychological conditions such as PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Close to nine thousand four hundred military personnel are suffering from both mental and physical injuries.

Even as Israel is struggling to deal with this challenge, its military aggression continues to cause devastation across Gaza.

Overall, over 74,000 Palestinians have been killed due to Israeli attacks since October 2023.

While a ceasefire came into effect in October 2025, more than 1,650 Palestinians have been killed since then.

According to Gaza's Civil Defence Agency, seven people were killed in Israeli strikes on Tuesday.

On the other hand, IDF claimed to have killed Hamas' Director of Internal Security.

A day earlier, an Israeli air strike destroyed a vehicle in western Gaza, killing two people and wounding several others.

In another incident, a man working for the UN agency which provides humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees, was killed in an Israeli attack in Jabaliya.

This sparked outrage among locals.

Now, a recent report by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory also flagged how Israel's war has turned Gaza into a toxic wasteland.

Toxic contamination has spread across 99% of the territory's land area, with pollution affecting the air, soil and water.

Gaza's infrastructure lies in ruins, with little solutions for disposal of waste, which piles up outside tents where nearly 1.7 million Palestinians are staying.