/'We're done': Zelensky says Trump’s 'energy ceasefire' is over, vows to resume Russia refinery strikes amid Starlink row

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Oct 14) vowed that his nation would resume strikes on Russian oil refineries despite US President Donald Trump's "energy ceasefire". In a fiery interview with FT, he said, "The block [on attacking refineries] is out. We’re done." The wartime leader also lamented what he called the "dangerous" withdrawal of US intelligence sharing and access to the Starlink satellite internet service.

These comments are the latest by Zelensky that reflect Ukraine's growing frustration with Trump. The POTUS last week announced a controversial deal to buy Russian oil. The move sharply contrasts with months of US pressure on nations like India to stop buying discounted Russian crude and “funding Moscow's war effort”.

Additionally, Trump has heaped pressure on Kyiv to stop striking Russian energy infrastructure, and on Sunday (Oct 11) he even announced a unilateral "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine "effective immediately". However, within hours Ukraine reported that Russia had violated the ceasefire, striking at least six of its energy facilities.

Ukraine-Starlink controversy

Kyiv on Wednesday (Oct 14) reported that Elon Musk's Starlink has restricted some military internet services. Taking to Telegram, Sergiy Beskrestnov, technology adviser to the Ukrainian president, said, "Through their actions, our partners are depriving us of one of the few chances we have to defend the country against jet-powered Shahed drones."

Subsequently, Zelensky asked Musk to "switch on" the Starlink system. Responding to the criticism, Elon Musk suggested that the US government may be behind any disruptions Kyiv is experiencing. "Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said, referring to Trump.

Zelensky slams Trump over chumminess with Russia

Speaking to FT, Zelensky slammed Trump's willingness to strike deals with Moscow, as well as the POTUS' apparent admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also claimed that his military officials have been told by their American counterparts to stop strikes on Russian energy resources or "we will block intelligence".