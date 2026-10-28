/YouTube down in US: Thousands report videos not loading, slow playback

Users in the United States reported disruptions affecting YouTube, its music streaming service YouTube Music and Google Search on Wednesday (Oct 28), with complaints on Downdetector spiking to more than 24,000 active outage reports.

YouTube acknowledged the problem in a post on its official X account, saying: "Confirming we're aware and working to fix this".

Several users said they were unable to load or play videos on YouTube. Some encountered the error message: “An error occurred. Please try again later.”

According to Windowsreport, users tried refreshing webpages and restarting the app, but these steps offered only temporary relief or failed to resolve the issue.

Downdetector monitors service disruptions through reports submitted by users. A sudden rise in complaints can indicate a possible widespread outage, but it does not establish the cause or confirm that every user has been affected.

The cause of Wednesday's reported disruptions was not specified in the information available.