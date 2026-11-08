/Diwali damper in U19 Asia Cup as Pakistan beat India in 3-wicket thriller

Centuries from Arjun Rajput and Hamza Zahoor and a thrilling finish summarised the high-octane India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup fixture in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday (Nov 8). Pakistan keeper-batter Hamza Zahoor smashed an unbeaten 100 to guide his team to a three-wicket win over India, spoiling India's Diwali celebrations. Chasing a moderate 209 in 50 overs, Pakistan were reduced to 61 for five at one stage before Zahoor took charge and helped his team cross the winning line in a memorable victory for his side.



India U19 captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani won the toss and elected to bat first in this marquee fixture. The right-handed batter was bowled for a duck on the second ball off Ali Raza, before the right-arm pacer also accounted for VK Vineet for just eight off 29 balls. Yashbardhan Chauhan was the next to depart for one, with India’s scorecard reading 22 for three in 12 overs.



Opener Aaryavir Sehwag followed next for 22 before left-arm orthodox Niqab Shafiq bagged his second wicket in Anvay Dravid for just 10.



Arjun Rajput shone with a counter-attacking approach, helping India come out of a dicey start. Manal Chauhan held his ground but not for long, as Rizwanullah dismissed him for just 11. Rajput, who scored a brilliant hundred (107) off just 85 balls, hitting five sixes and 11 fours, was the next to fall, before Pakistan wrapped up India U19's tail for a mere 208.

Zahoor’s Magical 100* Steers Pakistan Through

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Pakistan also lost five wickets for 61 runs inside 15 overs, with India sitting in the driver’s seat. The Men in Blue failed to pounce on the momentum as Hasnain Abbas Dar and Zahoor stitched a game-changing 105-run stand for the sixth wicket. Manal Chauhan broke the stand before Mohit Ulva removed Mohammad Sayyam soon after to bring India back into the game.



However, not for long, as Zahoor and Shafiq stood tall between India and the win. Zahoor reached the magical figure soon after to help Pakistan beat India by three wickets.

