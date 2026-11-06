/Ex-Aussie batter Chris Lynn reveals serving one-month ban for using cocaine

Former Australia cricketer Chris Lynn, famous for his destructive six-hitting ability, has revealed serving a ban for cocaine consumption in August earlier this year. The revelation comes from England's Cricket Regulator, who had sent his urine sample for testing after the T20 Blast Finals on July 18, where he scored 4 runs in Northamptonshire's title win over Hampshire. The batter had travelled to Sri Lanka immediately after but was ruled out of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on July 29, citing an unspecified injury after only a single appearance for Galle Gallants. Lynn also shared that he has since undergone a rehabilitation programme.

Chris Lynn reveals consuming cocaine

After being ruled out of the LPL on July 29, the Cricket Regulator had notified him of his urine sample containing benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. The batter, three weeks later, confirmed using cocaine "during a period of several hours across the evening of 15 July 2026 and into the early hours of 16 July 2026."

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His assertion was accepted by the Regulator that he consumed cocaine out of competition and not to help sporting performance. After initially being charged under two articles of the ECB's anti-doping rules, one of the charges was dropped as the level of cocaine in his urine sample was below the minimum level required for a charge under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

What next for Lynn?

He was initially suspended for three months, but the punishment was later reduced to one month after he informed the regulator of completing a "substance of abuse treatment programme." His suspension was deemed to have been completed on August 30.