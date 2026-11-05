Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /India vs Sri Lanka first ODI moved from Delhi to Vizag over weather concerns

India vs Sri Lanka first ODI moved from Delhi to Vizag over weather concerns

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 05, 2026, 21:40 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 21:40 IST
India vs Sri Lanka first ODI moved from Delhi to Vizag over weather concerns

India vs Sri Lanka first ODI moved from Delhi to Vizag Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The India vs Sri Lanka first ODI has been moved from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam due to weather concerns and ongoing renovation work at the venue.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for Dec 13, has been moved from Delhi to Visakhapatnam due to renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and concerns over weather conditions in the national capital. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the match will now take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on the same date.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had earlier raised the concerns with the BCCI, stating that it would not be able to host the match due to ongoing renovation work and the possibility of unfavourable weather in December.

Meanwhile, India are scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series next month. The ODI series will begin in Visakhapatnam on Dec 13, followed by the second match in Bengaluru and the third in Ahmedabad.

The T20I series will take place after the ODIs, with Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune set to host the three matches.

India are currently touring New Zealand for a five-match ODI series, which will be followed by a two-match Test series. The Indian team will return home after completing the New Zealand tour to take on Sri Lanka.

Trending Stories

IND vs SL ODI & T20I schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
1st ODIDec 13ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam2:00 PM
2nd ODIDec 16M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru2:00 PM
3rd ODIDec 19Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad2:00 PM
1st T20IDec 22Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot7:00 PM
2nd T20IDec 24Barabati Stadium in Cuttack7:00 PM
3rd T20IDec 27MCA Stadium in Pune7:00 PM

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

...Read More

Trending Topics