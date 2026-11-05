/India vs Sri Lanka first ODI moved from Delhi to Vizag over weather concerns

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for Dec 13, has been moved from Delhi to Visakhapatnam due to renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and concerns over weather conditions in the national capital. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the match will now take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on the same date.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had earlier raised the concerns with the BCCI, stating that it would not be able to host the match due to ongoing renovation work and the possibility of unfavourable weather in December.

Meanwhile, India are scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series next month. The ODI series will begin in Visakhapatnam on Dec 13, followed by the second match in Bengaluru and the third in Ahmedabad.

The T20I series will take place after the ODIs, with Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune set to host the three matches.

India are currently touring New Zealand for a five-match ODI series, which will be followed by a two-match Test series. The Indian team will return home after completing the New Zealand tour to take on Sri Lanka.

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IND vs SL ODI & T20I schedule