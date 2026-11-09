/Delhi wakes up to 'Severe' air on morning after Diwali, AQI crosses 400 in several areas

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to thick smog and smelly air on Monday (November 9), a day after Deepavali celebrations, as air pollution levels climbed into the 'Severe' category in several areas. Low visibility was reported across multiple locations, including Delhi's Inderlok, as a dense layer of smog engulfed the region.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Rajiv Chowk recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 381 at 1:30 am, while South Extension registered 360 at around 4 am. Both areas remained in the 'Very Poor' category.

The situation was worse in several other parts of the capital, where AQI readings crossed 400. Burari Crossing recorded the highest AQI at 441, followed by Vivek Vihar at 437 and Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 434. North Campus of Delhi University and Jahangirpuri both recorded 433, while Rohini registered 430.

Other areas in the 'Severe' category included Mundka (417), Punjabi Bagh (409), NIH Narela (407) and ITO (406).

Several other monitoring stations also reported 'Very Poor' air quality. CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 396, Aya Nagar 386, Talkatora Garden 384, NSUT Jaffarpur 378, Lodhi Road 370, Mandir Marg 369, Wazirpur 365, RK Puram 364, Badarpur 363, IHBAS Dilshad Garden 363 and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range 361.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) divides air quality into six categories: Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), Moderate (101–200), Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400) and Severe (401–500).

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), restrictions are imposed in four stages depending on pollution levels. Stage I applies when the AQI is between 201 and 300, Stage II between 301 and 400, Stage III between 401 and 450, and Stage IV when it crosses 450.

The latest deterioration comes after the CAQM invoked Stage III of GRAP across Delhi-NCR on Friday, three days before Diwali, amid concerns over rising pollution levels.