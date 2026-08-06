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Gilmore Girls documentary in the works at HBO Max, to feature rare behind-the-scenes footage

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 09:05 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:05 IST
Gilmore Girls documentary in the works at HBO Max, to feature rare behind-the-scenes footage

Gilmore Girls Photograph: (X)

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HBO Max is reportedly producing Gilmore Girls documentary. The film will feature never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, script pages and outtakes.

Gilmore Girls fans might get to see their favourite stars back on screen. HBO Max is reportedly working on the first official documentary, which will celebrate the beloved television series. The documentary will be offering viewers an intimate look at how the show came to life and why it continues to resonate with audiences decades after its premiere.

Details of Gilmore Girls documentary

The documentary will feature interviews with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer Daniel Palladino, lead star Lauren Graham, and several members of the cast and crew who helped shape the show's distinctive voice.

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In addition to new conversations, the project will include never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, bloopers, original script pages and other archival material that has not previously been made public.

The currently untitled film is directed by Bonni Cohen and is in production now.

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This upcoming documentary will offer an insider look into the creation of Gilmore Girls, as told directly by its creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The Palladinos also executive produce this upcoming documentary alongside Mark Blatty, Jane Cha Cutler, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein and Trevor Smith. So far, the makers haven't revealed anything about the release date.

All about Gilmore Girls

Created by Amy Sherman Palladino, the comedy drama Gilmore Girls first premiered on October 5, 2000 and ran for seven seasons, concluding on The CW on May 15, 2007. It follows the story of fast-talking, coffee-loving single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her smart, ambitious teenage daughter Rory.

It is set in the quirky, tight-knot fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, it explores family bonds, romance and growing up. The show stars Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James, Keiko Agena as Lane Kim, Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard, Edward Herrmann as Richard Gilmore and Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester among others.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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