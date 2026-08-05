/Siddharth Basrur calls Toxic's Madhosh 'one of the most challenging songs'; reveals Yash's reaction | Interview

Yash's Toxic is gearing up to become one of the biggest releases of 2026, and the makers of the film recently released Madhosh, a romantic track featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria. The voice behind the song is Siddharth Basrur, an artist who has criss-crossed indie rock, metal and playback singing in his musical journey.

Best known for fronting progressive metal band Goddess Gagged and churning out memorable tracks in movies like Haunted 3D, Players and David, Basrur has always jumped across genres with ease. However, his latest outing came with a unique challenge as the singer recorded Madhosh in multiple languages while maintaining the same emotional intensity in each version.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Basrur spoke about the making of Madhosh, collaborating with composer Tanishk Bagchi, and getting feedback from Yash on the song.

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WION: What was your first reaction when you heard the composition of Madhosh, and what was the brief Geetu Mohandas gave you for the song?

Siddharth Basrur: I’ve worked with Tanishk before, so when he shared the composition and brief with me, I instantly connected with it. I was genuinely excited because it turned out to be one of the most challenging songs I’ve recorded. Madhosh spans multiple languages and takes the listener through a wide range of emotions, which made the recording process both demanding and deeply fulfilling.



WION: The song has been recorded in multiple languages. Which version was the most difficult for you to record and why?

Siddharth Basrur: The Tamil and Malayalam versions were the most challenging, primarily because of the intricacies of pronunciation and diction. It was important to get every nuance right while preserving the emotion of the song.



WION: Can you share your experience working with Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah?

Siddharth Basrur: I’ve been working with Tanishk for quite some time now, so we share a great creative understanding. He, along with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, was incredibly encouraging and supportive throughout the entire process. It was a wonderful collaborative experience, and everyone was committed to bringing the emotional essence of Madhosh to life.



WION: What were Yash and Geetu's reactions to the song?

Siddharth Basrur: I did speak with Yash, and he was very happy with how we delivered all the language versions. The entire team was incredibly supportive throughout the recording process and took the time to help me understand the emotional world of Toxic. That insight really helped me bring Madhosh to life in the way it was envisioned.

It was heartening to know that they were pleased with the final outcome, and it’s been equally rewarding to see audiences embrace the song with so much love. Watching the reels, fan edits, and reactions across social media has been an amazing experience. It’s always special when a song connects with people on such an emotional level.



WION: With AI-generated voices becoming increasingly common in music. Do you see AI is a good creative tool that can enhance music, or as a challenge?

Siddharth Basrur: Any tool, when used responsibly and creatively, can be beneficial. We saw similar resistance when the industry transitioned from analog to digital. Ultimately, it’s how we choose to use technology that makes the difference.

Quick One-Liners

WION: Is there a dream composer, actor, or filmmaker you still hope to collaborate with someday?

Siddharth Basrur: A.R. Rahman and Ajay-Atul

WION: Can fans look forward to hearing your voice in any other exciting projects this year?