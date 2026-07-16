/Toxic actor Benedict Garrett calls out 'hypocrisy' of netizens targeting Kiara Advani while praising Yash

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, one of the much-anticipated films, has been creating buzz ever since the announcement was made. With controversies around intimate scenes and the plot of the film, the action thriller has been garnering attention from netizens. British actor Benedict Garrett, who will be featuring in the Geetu Mohandas directorial, has slammed netizens for criticising Kiara Advani and praising Yash for the recently released song Tabaahi.

Benedict Garrett on Kiara Advani facing backlash over Tabaahi song

Taking to his Instagram account, Benedict Garrett shared a video slamming netizens who criticised

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Kiara Advani and praising Yash. He said, “I've seen people praising Yash, filling his comments with free emojis and saying how amazing he looks. But when it comes to Kiara Advani, she’s become the butt of jokes. People are saying things like, Oh, she only just got married; she’s a mother. She's on a honeymoon instead of Sidharth Malhotra. Seriously.”

He wrote in his caption along with the video. "Why is Kiara Advani being attacked for doing her job, while Yash is being praised for doing exactly the same thing?" Adding about Yash, he's married too. “You see, Yash, he's also married; he also has children. So why is only the woman getting the abuse, while the man apparently gets the applause? Listen, here’s the reality check. They are actors. Their job is to act, to portray characters, to make you believe that they are in love, even when they’re not. Their job is to tell stories that reflect the human experience.”

Benedict further said, “They’re not criticising her for her acting. They’re criticising her for being somebody’s wife, for being somebody’s mother. As though marriage somehow means an actress should stop acting. That is ridiculous,” said the actor, adding, “The problem is not her professionalism. It’s the double standards and the hypocrisy of the people attacking her.”

Who is Benedict Garrett?

Benedict Garrett is a British actor now based in Mumbai. He acts in Indian films and shows in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. He first became known in the UK for appearing on Big Brother in 2012.

Before acting, he worked as a high school teacher in London. He hit headlines in 2011 when it was revealed he had also worked as a stripper and in adult films. He joined the UK reality show Big Brother in 2012. He moved to Mumbai in 2022 to start a new acting career. He has acted in over 20 films and several web series.

All about Toxic

Helmed by Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, the film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English and will also be dubbed in multiple languages.