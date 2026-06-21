/Toxic: Makers drop major hint amid buzz over Yash starrer's release date

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has once again become a centre of discussion after multiple postponements. The crime thriller, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has grabbed attention due to a recent social media update from the makers, and many fans believe that the much-awaited announcement could be just around the corner.

What's the recent post?

The film's team on Saturday took to social media to share a cryptic message that read, "Got plans for tomorrow?" While the message was brief, it was enough to make netizens believe that it could be linked to the long-awaited release date.

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Earlier, the makers had announced the delay with a statement that read, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

The makers asserted that the film’s delay in release had nothing to do with its shoot status. "Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon."

Internet reactions

Toxic was initially expected to hit theatres earlier, but the project has seen several delays so far. Soon after the post surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with their own predictions.

One user said, "Finally released date coming." Another said, "Don't postpone the toxic movie again. Release the movie this month. This week please." "Anything other than release date would not be an update ," wrote one. "I think they'll be releasing some promotional material," said another. "Internet on fire Tommorow," commented a user.

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