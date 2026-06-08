/Toxic: Makers share unseen BTS clip featuring Yash on director Geetu Mohandas' birthday | Watch

The buzz around Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to grow despite multiple delays faced by the film. On the occasion of director Geetu Mohandas' birthday, the team has released a special behind-the-scenes video from the project, giving fans a glimpse of one of Indian cinema's most-awaited releases.
Toxic shares unseen BTS video
Sharing the clip on social media, the production team wrote, "Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogues ever could, there she was! Happy Birthday, Geetu Mohandas."
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The video showcases the filmmaker working actively on the sets and other stages of production. It also featured a glimpse of Yash receiving direction from Mohandas.
Additionally, the clip also showed the massive scale of the production and how the director was involved in the movie. Huge sets, action-heavy scenes and extensive production operations feature prominently throughout the video.
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As soon as the video surfaced, the comment section was flooded with birthday wishes for Mohandas. Many fans also asked the team to announce the release date of the film soon.
Also Read: Yash’s net worth: How rich is the Toxic star? Inside his luxury properties and upcoming projects
Kiara Advani's birthday wish for Mohandas
Advani, who plays a key role in the film, also joined the birthday celebrations and posted a heartfelt message for the director. "Happy Birthday to the captain of our ship… A genius mind powered by infectious passion and a fearless vision. Here’s to your best year yet. Love and more love to you always," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
About Toxic
Helmed by Mohandas, the film also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles alongside Yash and Advani. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, and will also be dubbed in multiple languages.
Also Read: 'Fragility and ferocity at once': Geetu Mohandas on how Kiara Advani brings emotional depth to Toxic
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was initially slated to hit theatres on June 4, 2026, but the makers later postponed the release after the film received an encouraging response during its presentation at CinemaCon.
The new release date is yet to be announced.