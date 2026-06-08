/Toxic: Makers share unseen BTS clip featuring Yash on director Geetu Mohandas' birthday | Watch

The buzz around Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to grow despite multiple delays faced by the film. On the occasion of director Geetu Mohandas' birthday, the team has released a special behind-the-scenes video from the project, giving fans a glimpse of one of Indian cinema's most-awaited releases.

Toxic shares unseen BTS video

Sharing the clip on social media, the production team wrote, "Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogues ever could, there she was! Happy Birthday, Geetu Mohandas."

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The video showcases the filmmaker working actively on the sets and other stages of production. It also featured a glimpse of Yash receiving direction from Mohandas.

Additionally, the clip also showed the massive scale of the production and how the director was involved in the movie. Huge sets, action-heavy scenes and extensive production operations feature prominently throughout the video.

As soon as the video surfaced, the comment section was flooded with birthday wishes for Mohandas. Many fans also asked the team to announce the release date of the film soon.

Kiara Advani's birthday wish for Mohandas

Advani, who plays a key role in the film, also joined the birthday celebrations and posted a heartfelt message for the director. "Happy Birthday to the captain of our ship… A genius mind powered by infectious passion and a fearless vision. Here’s to your best year yet. Love and more love to you always," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

About Toxic

Helmed by Mohandas, the film also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles alongside Yash and Advani. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, and will also be dubbed in multiple languages.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was initially slated to hit theatres on June 4, 2026, but the makers later postponed the release after the film received an encouraging response during its presentation at CinemaCon.