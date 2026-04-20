'Not a typical gangster action story': Yash shares insights about Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups | Watch

Yash, who is currently gearing up for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has recently opened up about the action-thriller during an appearance at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. The actor was sharing the stage with Ramayana co-producer Namit Malhotra and discussed the film’s unique storytelling approach.

Not a typical gangster film

Opening up about the concept, Yash explained that Toxic is a lot more than a typical action entertainer. "For the first time, I think, we have shot that film in English as well. So, as a concept of the film, it’s very layered. Once again, it’s not a typical gangster action story," he said. "For the face value, it would look like a gangster movie with a lot of action. But it has got deep psychology and it’s got very interesting aspects of human life where you can resonate with. And it’s a very unique way to present a dark character is what I feel."

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The makers also showcased an exclusive glimpse of Toxic at the event, sparking the attention of the global audience. After the success of the KGF franchise, Toxic is positioned as a film with worldwide appeal.

Yash on working with Geetu Mohandas

Yash also highlighted Geetu Mohandas's distinct vision for the project. "It was very exciting and some of the best technicians, my director, Geetu Mohandas, has really given a new take on a gangster film. And I think I enjoyed it. It’s going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on audience psychology as well," he added. "With the scale, with the intensity, there should be something unique about each sequence. There should be a variation. There should be a different style, a different form adapted in action."

Dark emotions, but a love story

Explaining about the Toxic, the actor said, "The darkest emotions, darkest dilemmas of human emotions have been captured in this film, or at least we’ve tried to capture that." However, "it’s very layered. It’s not like in your face. It’s not like we are pushing it on your face and saying this is the dark side."

Despite its dark tone, Yash revealed, "it’s a love story. There’s a love story deep down. It’s a father-son revenge saga. So I think it’s very well-designed."

About Toxic

Helmed by Mohandas, the film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, and will also be dubbed in multiple languages.