/Toxic: Makers of Yash starrer unveiled exclusive nine-minute preview at CinemaCon 2026

The much-anticipated action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, is once again grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. For a global outreach, the makers of the Kannada film unveiled an exclusive nine-minute preview at CinemaCon 2026, offering a glimpse into the upcoming movie.
Makers offer nine-minute glimpse of Yash starrer
Although the film's footage has not been released publicly, as per Variety, Toxic has shown a much richer sense of the world and the themes. The preview has definitely created a buzz and sparked curiosity amongst the viewers, with conversations going well beyond the screening.
It is set between the 1940s and 1970s, which Toxic describes as a fairy tale for grown-ups. With this CinemaCon showcase, the film has definitely created more hype.
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All about Toxic
One of the most anticipated films of 2026, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups features Yash along with Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. The film has been directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has also written the film along with Yash. The actor also serves as a co-producer of the film. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 4.
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Initially, the film was slated for a global release on March 19. However, due to advisories from distribution partner Phars Films, the decision was made. The Gulf region is considered a key market for Toxic's multi-language international rollout, and ongoing disruptions prompted the producers to reassess their plan.
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Even though the film’s first single, 'Tabaahi', was ready for its scheduled debut on 2nd March, the makers chose to hold the music video and momentarily pause the promotional rollout, which was locked and to be activated within a day or two. The film is shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.