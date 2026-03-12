/Rakesh Bedi reacts on Dhurandhar 2 release and Yash's Toxic getting postponed due to US-Iran conflict



Dhurandhar 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year, which will star Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, among others. While the film, along with Toxic, was scheduled to release on the same day, later the makers of the Yash starrer announced that the action thriller had to be postponed due to the Middle East conflict. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who played a key role in Dhurandhar, has shared his view in regard to this.

What did Rakesh Bedi say about Toxic being postponed and Dhurandhar 2?

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, due to the US-Iran conflict, the makers of the Yash starrer Toxic had announced that the film has been postponed to June 4. In regard to this latest development, Rakesh Bedi said to India Today, “Tension toh humare liye bhi hai Middle East main, par hum toh aa rahe hai” (The tension exists for us too, in the Middle East, but we will release our film)".

Veteran Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi has played the role of cunning politician Jameel Jamali in the first part of Dhurandhar. He will also be seen in the Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar's first part was banned in Pakistan and in Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This is not the first time the UAE has banned an Indian film over the mention of an anti-Pakistan stance. In 2024, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter was banned in Gulf countries and the UAE. Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat were also banned in several countries in the Middle East over their content.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sara, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The characters played are Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal—The Angel of Death; R. Madhavan as Indian intelligence expert Ajay Sanyal—The Chariot of Karma; Akshay Khanna as Rehman Dkait—The Apex Predator; and Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhary Aslam—The Jinn. The soundtrack and film score were composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Principal photography took place from July 2024 to October 2025, with filming taking place in Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab, and Ladakh.