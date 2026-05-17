/'The wait will benefit the film': Tara Sutaria reacts to repeated delays of Yash’s Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash is one of the most anticipated pan India projects of the recent months. However, the ambitious gangster drama has faced multiple postponements so far. But Tara Sutaria believes the delay could ultimately work in the film’s favour. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the actress is playing the role of Rebecca in the film.

Tara Sutaria on Toxic

While fans have become curious about the repeated postponements, Tara says she is approaching the situation with patience. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actress said, "I am very patient. I don't look at it as, ‘If it doesn't release right away, what will happen to me?’ I am thinking about the bigger picture."

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Tara further explained that actors do not always have complete insight into production related decisions. "I also understand that I am here to do my job as an actor. Beyond that, I may not have the same understanding that the producers or directors do. There are reasons behind the delay, and I genuinely think those reasons are valid," she added.

Tara says the delay could work in favour

The actor also acknowledged the excitement among audiences. "I completely understand the audience’s eagerness to watch the film - trust me, I feel the same way - but I believe the wait will ultimately benefit the film and help it receive the kind of global embrace we are hoping for. It is definitely worth the wait," Tara added.

About Toxic

In the earlier shared glimpses, Tara's character Rebecca is showcased in a glamorous old-Hollywood-inspired avatar while holding a gun.

The project was initially expected to hit theatres on March 19 but was shifted to June 4, reportedly due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Later, Yash confirmed that the film had been postponed once again. “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey.”

Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," Yash wrote earlier, sharing the reason behind the delay.