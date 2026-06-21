/Toxic new release date confirmed: Yash, Geetu Mohandas's action drama to arrive in August

Finally, after a long wait, the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have announced the new release date of the film after multiple delays. Yash took to social media on Sunday to reveal that the crime thriller will arrive in August.

Toxic's new release date

The release date announcement was shared with a new poster that featured Yash in two distinct avatars, Raya and Ticket. Sharing the update on social media, the actor wrote, "Honour Thy Father... #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film's release date is set around a festive period that includes Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid, and Raksha Bandhan.

Multiple delays

Toxic was first announced in 2023 by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, and was initially slated for an April 10, 2025, release. However, due to production-related delays, the film was later locked for March 19, 2026, as its next target date.

However, the release was further postponed again amid challenges linked to its international rollout, and the makers subsequently shifted the film to June 4. It was once again delayed and now the much-awaited pan-India project is expected to hit theatres on August 26.

While announcing June 4 as the release date of the film, Yash shared a statement that read, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience."

Yash opens up about Toxic

Earlier, Yash had opened up about the film to Variety saying, "On the face of it, it might look like a gangster film with all the commercial things, but it’s so nuanced because there is so much of moral ambiguity or raw emotions or dark side of human or certain topics which as an artist or at this point in my life, I would like to explore those kind of things on celluloid."

About Toxic