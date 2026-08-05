/Who is Perez Hilton? American gossip blogger injures himself during TikTok livestream in Florida

Perez Hilton, an American celebrity gossip blogger, made headlines after reportedly injuring himself during a TikTok livestream at his Miami home on August 4 (Tuesday). He was covered in blood when deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported him to a local hospital for medical treatment. The incident has sparked concern and online buzz.

Who is Perez Hilton?

Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, popularly known as Perez Hilton, is a well-known media personality, American gossip blogger, and television commentator. Born and brought up in Miami, Florida, to Cuban parents, he did his schooling at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School and graduated from New York University in 1996.

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After graduating, Hilton tried to find his footing in acting and also worked as a media relations assistant for the LGBT rights organisation GLAAD. He also freelanced for gay publications and worked as a receptionist for the NYC gay events club Urban Outings.

After struggling to find a stable job, Hilton started blogging and decided to write exclusively about pop culture and celebrities. Hilton is a single father to three children whom he welcomed via surrogacy: Mario Armando Lavandeira III, Mia Alma, and Mayte Amor.

PageSixSixSix to PerezHilton.com

Hilton launched his site under the original name PageSixSixSix, where he stood out from traditional print tabloids and early web forums by taking celebrity paparazzi photos.

However, controversy arose after the New York Post, publisher of the Page Six gossip column, filed a lawsuit against the blogger over the resemblance of the site name, forcing him to rebrand the domain to PerezHilton.com. Hilton again made headlines after The Insider labelled his site as one of Hollywood's most hated websites due to its aggressive and mean-spirited coverage.

What happened to Perez Hilton?

The social media personality reportedly injured himself during a TikTok livestream at his Miami home. Viewers on the livestream alerted authorities after watching a broadcast in which Hilton appeared visibly engaged in self-harm and continuously cutting himself till covered in blood. The authorities quickly responded and transported him to a local hospital for medical care.

Reportedly, the authorities confirmed that the 48-year-old, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, was home alone at the time.

Earlier this year, Hilton took to Instagram to speak about his health, sharing a lengthy video in which he said he had been hospitalised for three weeks after initially battling the flu. He said, "My body kept falling apart. Then one night, rapid response came because my heart got out of control. They had to put me on heart medications. And then I developed another infection in the hospital."