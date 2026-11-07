/Chris Brown and Usher's Atlanta show takes a dramatic turn amid backstage tension: Report

Chris Brown and Usher have found themselves at the centre of backstage tension rumours following the opening night of their joint R&B Tour in Atlanta. The two singers reportedly got into a verbal disagreement before taking the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The reported disagreement came after fans were left frustrated by a lengthy delay, a shortened performance and the absence of any joint appearances by the two artists.

Why did Chris Brown and Usher reportedly argue backstage?

According to the report, Brown wanted the concert to begin despite the traffic situation, while Usher preferred to wait until more audience members had arrived. The differing opinions reportedly led to an exchange between the two singers backstage.

A TMZ report claimed that the situation had been building over time, with competition and personal egos contributing to the tension. Although the disagreement was said to have left some issues unresolved, the sources did not believe it would put the ongoing R&B tour at risk. The reported argument came after the opening night of their five-show Atlanta engagement got off to a difficult start. The performance began approximately two-and-a-half hours later than expected and ended around midnight.

Chris Brown and Usher skip joint performance in Atlanta

Adding to the speculation, the singers did not share the stage during the November 5 concert, despite being on a joint tour. Instead, they performed their respective sets separately, leaving fans disappointed about the absence of collaborative moments.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also noted the lack of interaction between the two performers, describing the opening night as a contentious experience. Usher reportedly began his set by telling the audience, "Atlanta, welcome to my show," a remark that attracted attention amid the growing speculation about their relationship. The concert's delayed start and shortened performance also drew criticism from attendees. Several fans expressed disappointment over the waiting time, while some questioned the overall experience and called for refunds.

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Chris Brown reacts to rumours of feud with Usher

As speculation about a possible falling-out gained momentum, Brown appeared to respond through his Instagram Stories. The singer shared a short message reading, "Internet. Don't fall for it." However, he did not directly mention Usher or clarify which online claims he was addressing.