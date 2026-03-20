/Did Justin Bieber and Usher get into a brawl at a party? Here's what we know

Musicians Justin Bieber and Usher are grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. A report of the two singers getting engaged in a brawl at an after-party of Oscars hosted by Beyonce and Jay-Z has surfaced. Let's delve in to know what led to the heated exchange.

What happened between Justin Bieber and Usher at the Oscars' after-party?

The incident between Justin Bieber and Usher ended up with a fistfight between them, as per the report of TMZ. The report suggests that Usher came up to Justin at the party with energy and anger, and the two just got into a heated exchange. However, sources of Bieber have stated that there was no physical contact, but it was intense.

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Justin's been trying to erase everyone in his past, and one source connected to JB told us he has always been rude to Usher. It's unclear what led to the fight between the duo. Justin Bieber and Usher are yet to respond.

Celebs who were in attendance at the party include Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Ryan Coogler, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi, among others.

Justin Bieber and Usher's past collaborations

The two singers share a long history in their music career. Usher had played a key role in mentoring Justin and launching his music career in 2008 by signing him to RBMG (Raymond Braun Media Group), a joint venture with manager Scooter Braun. Usher acted as a protective mentor to the young star, with their partnership evolving into a close friendship.