/Hailey Bieber reveals she faced miscarriage risk while pregnant with Justin Bieber’s son; know why

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about an emotional phase in her life. The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur shared that due to a medical condition, the risk of miscarriage and preterm delivery was increased before she conceived her son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey shared her experience during the SHE MD Podcast, hosted by Mary Alice Haney and her OB/GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi. During the conversation, she revealed that her pregnancy with husband Justin Bieber was a surprise. "It was a surprise. She [Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi] told me this was going to happen because she was like," Hailey replied when Haney asked if she and Bieber were trying to get pregnant.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hailey explained that before becoming pregnant, she was diagnosed with "a uterine septum" in [the] uterus. "Dr. A kept saying, ‘Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue. I don’t really know. We've got to see. I might have to give you a small surgery for it. Not sure,'" Hailey continued. "And I was like, ‘Okay. Well, I’m not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we get there.’ And then I magically got pregnant."

As per Dr. Aliabadi, Hailey’s septum was classified as moderate. "Imagine you have a normal-shaped uterus," she said. "But inside the cavity of the uterus, imagine this little wall that comes in, this thin wall that comes in. You can have a mild, moderate or a severe septum." The risk for Hailey was "about 25 to 40 percent for miscarriage," but with close watch, she had a smooth pregnancy journey.

About Hailey and Justin Bieber