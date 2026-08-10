/Usher responds to clone rumours after fans question his New Jersey concert appearance

Usher has found himself at the centre of an unusual social media frenzy after footage from his recent New Jersey concert prompted some fans to question whether the singer was actually the person performing on stage. The singer has now responded to the viral theories, treating the speculation with humour rather than taking the claims seriously.

Usher breaks silence over clone rumours

Rather than ignoring the speculation, Usher decided to address it himself. Usher spoke out about the viral speculation, which had gained steam on social media in early August on Instagram. After starting off his first comment with a laughing emoji, Usher then debunked the claims, writing: “Ya’ll are funny…clone? They can’t clone this??” “How ya’ll come up with this?”

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The musician said in a different comment included in the post. He added several more laughing emojis before joking, “AI ain’t that advanced.”

What sparked the Usher clone rumours?

The conspiracy theories sparked after an August 7, 2026, Raymond & Brown tour concert stop with

Chris Brown in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Distant video footage, camera angles, and stadium lighting made the singer look momentarily unrecognisable.

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A brief onstage mix-up where he looked slightly unsure of where to enter before performing "Yeah!" further fuelled the speculation among online fans. Social media users joked—and in some cases seriously speculated—that a lookalike, body double, or AI version of the 47-year-old artist had taken the stage.

All about Usher

Usher is a renowned American singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. He had joined the TV talent show Star Search at age 12, then signed his first deal at 14. He released the album My Way in 1997, featuring hits like Nice & Slow. He later released his massive album Confessions in 2004, which reportedly sold 20 million copies worldwide.