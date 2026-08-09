/Varanasi: Priyanka Chopra wishes Mahesh Babu on birthday with unseen BTS pic from SS Rajamouli’s film

Varanasi star Mahesh Babu turned 51 on August 9, and his co-star Priyanka Chopra marked the day with an unseen glimpse from the sets of SS Rajamouli's film. On Sunday, she took to her social media to share a behind-the-scenes picture with Mahesh, sparking excitement among fans.

Priyanka shares BTS photo

Priyanka posted a picture on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen sitting alongside Mahesh Babu. The photograph appears to have been clicked during the film’s Africa schedule, where the team shot against some of the continent’s striking landscapes.

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Alongside the photo, she wrote a warm birthday wish, "Happy Birthday Bob. Here’s to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi! @urstrulyMahesh."

Varanasi unveils Mahesh Babu's first look

His birthday was also marked by a major update from the Varanasi makers. The team unveiled Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra with two striking images. One image shows the actor seated on a bamboo raft, while the other captures him standing amid the wilderness. "Fierce isn’t his only shade… RUDHRA in #Varanasi. @urstrulyMahesh," the caption read.

SS Rajamouli also opened up about what Mahesh Babu's character is saying, "Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath."

Priyanka Chopra wishes Mahesh Babu on birthday Photograph: (Instagram)

The director further revealed, "These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Masai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us."

About Varanasi

The film marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after six years. Alongside the actress and Mahesh, the cast also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role.

Priyanka is set to play Mandakini, while Mahesh Babu takes on the role of Rudhra. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as Kumbha, the film’s antagonist.