Google Preferred
LOGIN

Varanasi: Makers unveil Mahesh Babu's Rudhra look on his birthday

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 11:46 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 11:46 IST
Varanasi: Makers unveil Mahesh Babu's Rudhra look on his birthday

Mahesh Babu's new look from Varanasi Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

On Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers of Varanasi released new stills featuring him as Rudhra. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. 

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is one of the highly anticipated films. With Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, the hype around the movie is rising with each day. As Tollywood hearthrob Mahesh Babu turned a year older, the makers unveiled two new looks of the actor. The film is set to release next year in cinemas.

New look of Mahesh Babu of Varanasi unveiled by makers

Makers took to social media platforms to share the new look of Rudhra from Varanasi. Mahesh Babu too shared the first look as Rudhra. Mahesh Babu was seen relaxing as he posed on a bamboo raft. In another photo, we could also see him standing amidst the wilderness, looking at the vast landscape he was surrounded by.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dropping the captivating first look on social media, Mahesh Babu captioned the post, “A little more of Rudhra’s world… #Varanasi." SS Rajamouli also shared a heartfelt note for the birthday star, claiming that Rudra is someone born to fulfil a special purpose.

Trending Stories

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar wished him in the comment section, "Happy birthday babu." While his sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar too wished him and wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest Mahesh Love ,Love and only Love to the kindest and the bestest Human." Fans too wished him the best and praised his new look from the film.

What do we know about Varanasi?

Varanasi, which will feature Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, has been generating buzz since its announcement. Varanasi, the Telugu-language action-adventure film, is being helmed by SS Rajamouli, who also co-wrote it along with V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. It is produced by S Durga Arts and a showing business.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi. It is the first Indian film and the first non-English language film to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics