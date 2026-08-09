Varanasi: Makers unveil Mahesh Babu's Rudhra look on his birthday

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is one of the highly anticipated films. With Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, the hype around the movie is rising with each day. As Tollywood hearthrob Mahesh Babu turned a year older, the makers unveiled two new looks of the actor. The film is set to release next year in cinemas.

New look of Mahesh Babu of Varanasi unveiled by makers

Makers took to social media platforms to share the new look of Rudhra from Varanasi. Mahesh Babu too shared the first look as Rudhra. Mahesh Babu was seen relaxing as he posed on a bamboo raft. In another photo, we could also see him standing amidst the wilderness, looking at the vast landscape he was surrounded by.

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Dropping the captivating first look on social media, Mahesh Babu captioned the post, “A little more of Rudhra’s world… #Varanasi." SS Rajamouli also shared a heartfelt note for the birthday star, claiming that Rudra is someone born to fulfil a special purpose.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar wished him in the comment section, "Happy birthday babu." While his sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar too wished him and wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest Mahesh Love ,Love and only Love to the kindest and the bestest Human." Fans too wished him the best and praised his new look from the film.

What do we know about Varanasi?

Varanasi, which will feature Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, has been generating buzz since its announcement. Varanasi, the Telugu-language action-adventure film, is being helmed by SS Rajamouli, who also co-wrote it along with V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. It is produced by S Durga Arts and a showing business.