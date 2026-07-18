/Birthday special: Priyanka Chopra’s Mandakini look from Varanasi has us hooked

Priyanka Chopra looks thrilling in SS Rajamouli's world of Varanasi. Today (July 18), on the occasion of her 44th birthday, Rajamouli treated Chopra's billions of fans with the new look of her from the world of Varanasi. In November, the actress’s first look from the film was unveiled, where she was introduced as Mandakini. Back then, she was wearing a saree with a gun in her hand.

Apart from Chopra, the magnum opus brings together South superstar Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

This new look, however, is strikingly different from what was shown before. Directed by Rajamouli, the movie marks Chopra’s return to Indian screens after an eight-year gap. She was last seen in 2019’s The Sky Is Pink.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Priyanka Chopra’s new look as Mandakini revealed

On the occasion of her 44th birthday, the director unveiled Chopra’s new look from his mega cinematic world. This time, the actress is donning two distinct avatars, giving the vibe that both characters are from different worlds. In the first image, she sports a bold look in a black dress. Meanwhile, in the second image, Chopra is seen smiling and looking free as she poses against a lush green landscape in the background.



Sharing the picture, Rajamouli wrote, ‘’Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi.''

Chopra's character of Mandakini has been described as a “fierce, globetrotting character who is strong, vulnerable and unforgettable in equal measure,” as per EW.

Mahesh Babu shared the same images with a birthday wish, ““Happy Birthday to the one and only "Mandakini"

Have the most amazing year ahead PC... Sending you lotsof love and wishing you happiness always!!!

#VARANASI Spriyankachopra.”

Priyanka Chopra’s first look from Varanasi

In Nov, Chopra's first look was revealed. However, it was strikingly different. The actress was wearing a bright yellow saree in the poster, with a gun in her hand.

Back then, Rajamouli shared the poster as he welcomed Priyanka’s return to the Indian screen. "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter,” the filmmaker wrote on X.

For over two years now, Chopra has been juggling her life between India and the US, as she keeps returning to her homeland to shoot the movie. The major portions of the film were shot in Hyderabad, Telangana.