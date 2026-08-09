/Mirzapur: The Movie makers unveil new posters ahead of trailer release | The King, the Prince, the Lions

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie, on Sunday, unveiled four striking new posters featuring some of the franchise’s most iconic characters: Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar).

Mirzapur: The Movie new posters

With the much-awaited trailer set to arrive on 11 August 2026, the latest posters have further heightened anticipation around the return of the beloved Mirzapur universe to the big screen. Bringing back the characters who have become synonymous with the franchise, the posters see the King, the Prince and the Lions of Mirzapur back in action, reigniting the excitement among fans who have followed their journeys across the series.

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The new character posters arrive just two days ahead of the trailer launch, setting the stage for what promises to be a major moment for the franchise. With Mirzapur: The Movie taking the story from the much-loved world of the series into cinemas for the first time, the trailer is expected to offer audiences their first extensive look at the scale, conflict and drama awaiting them on the big screen.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie takes audiences back to the world of Season 1, bringing together some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, including Guddu Pandit, Munna Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.