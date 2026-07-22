/Shweta Tripathi reflects on Mirzapur: The Film, says 'It’s the result of years of audience love'

Shweta Tripathi, best known for her role as Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, has opened up about the franchise’s journey from an OTT crime drama to becoming a much-anticipated big-screen project, Mirzapur: The Movie. The actor spoke about audiences’ deep emotional connection to the show, Golu Gupta’s powerful evolution over the years, and how the upcoming film is building massive curiosity and excitement among fans, marking a significant milestone for the franchise.

Shweta Tripathi on the powerful journey of Mirzapur

Reflecting on the franchise’s journey, Shweta Tripathi shared that when the cast began shooting Mirzapur nearly eight years ago, they never imagined it would become such a massive cultural phenomenon. She stated, "When we started shooting Mirzapur almost eight years ago, none of us could have predicted the journey it would take. As actors, you hope your work connects with people, but very rarely does a show become part of everyday conversations, memes, celebrations and even the language people use. Mirzapur did that. It made us their Guddu Bhaiya and Golu Didi. Today, people don’t just watch the show; they care about the characters and root for them."

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According to Shweta, the transition is a testament to the enduring love audiences have shown to the series over the years and the emotional investment they’ve made in the massive cast ensemble. She said, "That’s why Mirzapur becoming one of the first major Indian streaming franchises to leap to the big screen feels so special. It’s not just a film adaptation. It’s the result of years of audience love. Every season ended with people wanting more, revisiting the show, discussing theories and carrying these characters with them. In many ways, this film belongs to the fans as much as it belongs to us."

Shweta Tripathi opens up on her character's journey

Shweta also spoke about her emotional bond with Golu Gupta, a character she has portrayed for years, garnering immense love and respect in return. She highlighted how Golu’s journey from an idealistic young woman to a compelling figure has resonated with viewers.

"What makes me particularly emotional is Golu’s journey. I’ve lived with her for years. She began as a young woman who believed in doing the right thing and gradually transformed into someone navigating power, grief, revenge and ambition. Watching audiences grow alongside her has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Even today, I meet young women who tell me they connected with her resilience, her flaws and her refusal to fit into expectations. That’s incredibly moving," Tripathi explained.

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