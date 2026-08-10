/Kylie Jenner's 29th birthday: Kim, Kendall and Hailey Bieber attend star-studded Princess Kitty celebration

Kylie Jenner has kicked off her 29th birthday celebrations with a glamorous, all-pink party that brought together some of her closest family and celebrity friends. Held at her Beverly Hills home, the “Princess Kitty”-themed celebration featured elaborate cakes, feather boas, crowns and a guest list that included Kim, Khloé and Kendall Jenner, as well as Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner's pink-themed birthday bash

The beauty mogul hosted the celebration on August 8, ahead of her actual birthday on August 10. She shared a collection of photos and videos from the evening on her Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse at the elaborate decorations, themed outfits and celebrity-filled guest list.

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Feather boas, crowns and other playful details helped create the party's coordinated look, with many of the guests also embracing shades of pink. In the pictures shared, it featured a group shot of Kylie Jenner smiling next to her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Friends like Hailey Bieber, Devon Lee Carlson and Victoria Villarroel could also be seen among the group, all of whom were wearing head-to-toe pink.

The festivities also included at least two different cakes—one covered in gemstones and another featuring cats and the words “Happy Birthday Kitty Kylie” written in icing. As per the report of Vogue, Justin Bieber was also present at the party. However, it is unclear whether Timothée Chalamet, Kylie's partner of over three years, was there for the special night.

Along with the carousel of photos, Kylie Jenner wrote in the caption, "Happy bday eve to meeee i had my dream princess kitty bday night my heart is so full. I love my life and my friends." Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, and one user wrote, "Happy Birthday gorgeous." Another user wrote, "Happy Birthday, Queen." "Happy Birthday, my kitty princess", wrote the third user.

Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday celebration

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is known for going all out on her birthday. Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday with a chic outdoor sunset dinner party in California rather than a massive over-the-top bash. Hosted by her sister Kendall Jenner, the low-key yet luxurious gathering featured close friends and family.

A long, elegant outdoor dining table set along a gravel path featuring white tablecloths. Decorated with red and orange floral centerpieces, dripping candles, fresh raspberries, and tomatoes. Started the day with grilled cheese and ketchup spelling out greetings, followed by a custom raspberry cake covered in fresh flowers and daisies. Last year's birthday celebration was attended by sister Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and Justine Skye, alongside her children Stormi and Aire.